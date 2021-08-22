Right time for shot at Fufa presidency coming - Ssekatawa

By George Katongole More by this Author

The director of legal and corporate affairs at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) has been involved in football management at all levels leading teams in the Regional, Big League and the Premier League. He is now part of a venture building a world class facility for a professional football academy.

His pursuit of Fufa presidency stopped before it could gather steam joining hands with Mujib Kasule, who was side kicked out of the race. Ssekatawa shares his thrills and frills of football.



Your term at URA is recognised as being largely successful. What did you do differently?

Personally, I am very passionate about whatever I do. When Mr Serebe was leaving URA as chairman of the club, he quickly identified me to run the club. The then patron Allen Kagina and my boss Jennifer Musisi endorsed my appointment.

First, I took time to understand the players and the coaches. Secondly, I put in place working structures and a board with a clear mandate.

I always avoided crossing roles. I held regular meetings with the technical teams after about four or five matches to review the performance of the team.

The most important thing was structures and giving them the benefit to work by having faith in them and giving them room to make errors.

Looking at the sponsorship that was coming to the club, I put emphasis on players’ welfare in regards to a minimum wage and healthcare. About 70 per cent of the money from URA used to go to the players.

I also had very passionate people I was working with. The board chairman, Gerald Ssendaula, the former minister of finance, was very passionate about the game. That overall support contributed to the glory years.



Where does the passion come from?

Besides my academic excellence, the only thing that took my time was football. Whenever I was not on the first XI, I was the head of the fans holding a drum or a whistle. When I went to University, I did not play in Nkrumah, but I was part of the team that helped recruit the best talent at the hall.



You laid ambitious plans for URA including partnerships with foreign clubs and buying the club stadium land in Bugema. What happened to those plans?

While at URA, I held several engagements with Manchester United, I had met the Chief Operating Officer of the club.

The club had in principle agreed to send representatives here but it became quite expensive for the club to host them.

I had also met the management of Roma in Italy and Galatasaray in Turkey. We had also entered into partnership with Egyptian investors with a view to build a football academy here.

These were more of strategic alliances because the long term idea we had for the football club was to become self-sufficient.

So, we acquired land which is about 15 acres by saving some money.

All the alliances I mentioned were left with the people in charge.

True, some of this has not been taken and it is a bit disappointing that we have not progressed much in terms of winning trophies and off-field.

But I trust that the people in charge love the club.

I trust the new Commissioner General understands that football is the umbilical cord of our society and that URA FC is a good brand ambassador.

In five consecutive years when I was in charge, all independent reviews from the public showed URA FC as the best thing URA had done.

That value can take the club to the next level. The most ideal thing is to present football as a product that people beyond URA institution can embrace.



During your term you weren’t so keen on sponsorships, do you still think so?

The URA situation was and is still unique because almost everyone in this country is a taxpayer. Therefore, going to a taxpayer looking for sponsorship is very difficult because you might not pass the “third party eye”. Assume that the taxpayer is a bank and then tomorrow you are auditing it. There are very few people who will draw a line. Secondly, most of these taxpayers have their internal compliance mechanisms which make it difficult for you to navigate that territory. As a policy, it needed the URA board to embrace it as long as it meets set requirements. I have seen KCCA, Police and UPDF execute it perfectly well without compromise. The fact that you sponsor Police FC does not stop you from being arrested in case you commit an offence. I think that is a good policy line for URA to take. The safer way is to take the Barcelona way of dealing with non-commercial entities to sponsor the club. You can be part of let’s say, Kick Polio out of Uganda, fight against Covid or fight against drug abuse. NGOs are safer because they are exempted organisations.



To what extent are you sharing such strategies with the current leadership?

I am URA. I was there for close to 15 years. I am still a registered fan despite the fact that I have my own club in Nyamityobora. I interact with them. I offer guidance especially on sustainability.

The former chairman James Kiiza was my friend and the new leadership are my friends. But I avoid going through any technical discussions because technically we are competitors.



What formed your decision to move to Nyamityobora?

I was born in Mbarara and I grew up around the Mbarara Barracks that is commonly known as Kubbiri.

I am a Kizungu boy and I studied around Makenke. I spent the first years after the war at Kadogo School.

I am part of the Nyamityobora community. When I grew up, we secured our pitch through the local leadership. When I started working, I kept my cable with the team making contributions here and there.

When I left URA, I had more time and less conflict of interest. We played two seasons and were promoted to the Premier League.

But as you may recall, there were many problems and we were relegated.

For me, Nyamityobora is part of my formative years. Being part of them means doing work for myself. Nyamityobora is a project that gives hope to the youth.

We call that place the United Nations because it is near the barracks and slums with numerous refugees. There are also many soldiers that left kids in the area. Football is a symbol of hope to stop drugs, alcohol abuse, and prostitution and look forward to education and better living.

With my colleagues, many of them in Europe, we have decided to form a core unit of former players to give support and hope to the kids around.

Nyamityobora is a very popular team registered as a company limited by guarantee. So everyone at the team runs it on behalf of the community. How much have you achieved the community objectives with Nyamityobora?

I am proud that we have created identity. Nyamityobora is now a known village countrywide. I have found many people donning Nyamityobora jerseys with pride. That itself is good enough.

Growing up, we used to hear about Express, Villa or KCC. Before Mbarara FC collapsed, there was hunger for football stars on the national team and people always wondered what they looked like. We completely demystified that alongside Mbarara City because we bring all the big teams with their stars and we have shown that they are beatable. Again that is hope.

We have brought up players through our system such as Joseph Akandwanaho. The next layer is to have our players go international. On average, every season I have 30 players, when you use the multiplier effect that is an average pool of 150 players.

During our playing times, the best platform is what we used to call the licence. We have given the players the licence to talk about themselves as Fufa licenced players and when they do better they benefit.

I feel we have so far achieved like 50 per cent. We are still the most loved club in Western Uganda, we have just not been able to commercialise that club. My leadership alongside my brother Ben Misagga and the current leadership, we haven’t moved towards the professional aspect.

My dream right now is to start a foundation which can go into the problems affecting our community – drugs, prostitution, alcohol abuse, orphans and education so that the teams acts as the flagship project.



One season in the top flight, how hard was it for you?

Hard ball. Even in coming, we realised that football is rough. Our football has been compromised by match fixing and corruption.

You remember Fufa closed our stadium at Kakyeka despite the fact that the national team could play from there. We spent almost three quarters of the season homeless playing in Wankulukuku. That affected us a lot.

We also had internal issues. I took the decision to leave the people who managed the team in the Region League to continue. That was a painful decision to leave home boys in charge of running the club in the Premier League.

But this was like school fees we paid as we went through the tunnel instead of relying on mercenaries. In the long run it is paying off. Under the new chairman Muzamiru Sekajja, they look for support. I am sure when we return, we will be there forever.



You stated that football is expensive, what is the main attraction to funding a club?

Yes it is very expensive but it is also a good business if we can professionalise it. It is the only product in Uganda that you can sell for a million dollars or more. It is a good business venture but in the short to medium term, you need passion. Therefore, you need to put money which can generate money. There is no question about the continuous professionalisation of the clubs and the leagues.



In your opinion, how do you think football can be self-sustaining?

At Nyamityobora, everyone contributes. For instance we have a bus and fans that are mechanics help with the repairs. If someone has fuel, they should fuel it. If you sell bread, please take a loaf in our camp. So, what happens is that because of that communal objective, the club can be sustained at a local level.

Then the other people cover the other fundamental aspects where the community stops. During Covid lockdown, the community decided to upgrade the stadium. The idea was that by the time action starts, they should be watching games from home.

Everyone offered labour while others offered black soil and others offered trucks and grass.

Then there was a group that offered food for the people who were working. When you do that, the expenses remain but the burdens are reduced. There are other ways we can look at like branding and sponsorships, all that gap is still available.

We have decided to take the community approach until sponsors realise this is a loved club.



You were the first person to declare your intentions to become Fufa president and it never happened.

I am a net investor in football – emotionally and financially. I believe football is going in the wrong direction.

There is complete lack of accountability in terms of resources as well as lack of accountability to the stakeholders like clubs, players, club owners and the special interest groups. I had decided to come and give an alternative agenda in the football assembly. However, I have been part of the government negotiation team of huge oil contracts.

When I completed that process, I thought I would have more time on myself. Incidentally, my job became more demanding as we looked at delivering the first oil at Tanga. I found that being the head of football and the head of legal at the Petroleum Authority, would make me compromise on one side. That is when we decided to form an alliance with Mujib Kasule. The idea was for him to become president and I join as Vice President. I fully participated in the processes that led to picking the nomination forms.

I directly engaged almost 95 per cent of the delegates but I should say I was very disappointed with the ambition of those delegates. Their ambitions are as narrow as a trip with the national team. As narrow as asking for money or as narrow as asking to be on a committee. It then dawned on me that these are the MPs of football.

After going through most of these football MPs, their ideological orientation in respect to the strategic direction of football, was not aligned to mine. 95 per cent of these delegates and the rivals were spending more time on locking anyone who is trying to give an alternative agenda.

My colleagues have taken the other steps to try and challenge the unfair practices that were in that process. I personally do not have time. Even if I try to challenge that process, whose interest would I be fighting for? If you are trying to fight for a referee whose money is not being paid, for him he is not realising the foray of that.

At a good time, we shall form the coalition of the willing to rescue football from the process it is taking. Right now I am concentrating on my projects.



You ventured into youth football, why?

We don’t have a proper academy in the country. With my colleagues, we are establishing a professional academy that focuses on developing the youth up to an international standard so that we can be able to sell them.

We are trying to have facilities that fit those standards. We are also trying to conclude agreements with people who have run academies of that nature so that they can come and run the academy. Once that is done, we shall then scout for young people and enhance their careers at a purely business venture.

That business is purely different from my involvement with Nyamityobora. We are looking at the set up of academies like Aspire in the United Arab Emirates or the ones in West Africa that target the European market.

FINAL REMARKS

Many Concerns. In my view, there are core issues that need to be addressed at Fufa. If you look at the people who are leaving football, such as Jimmy Lukwago, Smart Obed, Omar Mandela and Godfrey Kirumira, among others, you get concerned.

Then there are the net beneficiaries, people you can call parasites, pushing out everyone. This is an issue of national concern.

This other charade of having an election, which is merely a coronation, needs to be checked. All reasonable people are now leaving their names out of football because of a problem we all know.

The major football problem is the parasites. They are coming to suck from the players, the fans, investors and sponsors. Those parasites are known. They have been convicted by different foras.

Traditionally in Uganda, if people did such things, they were not accorded a decent burial. Their bodies would be passed in the back door.

I think the time has come for us to start isolating those people. Every football fan knows who fixes a game. Every football fan knows who eats a difference on the players’ money. Everyone knows which player was illegally sold through the back door. We all know who does not deliver players’ money when they play for the national team.

We know who picks money from Fifa and it is not delivered. We should not fold our hands anymore. If we flush those people out of the game, many will return and we enjoy the game.