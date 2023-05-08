Rivalries, title defences on the line as School Games start

There was a shock withdrawal from Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga on Saturday from the girls’ football competition of this year’s Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games.

UMHS were disqualified at the quarterfinal stage in Gulu last year for fielding players without proper academic documents.

But Daily Monitor has it on good authority that the school was later cleared by the Uganda Secondary Schools Games Association (USSSA). They actually took part in this year’s regional qualifiers beating Kawempe Muslim SS 1-0 in the finals of Kampala.

However, one of their coaches told us that they “pulled out because the school administration did not receive communication from USSSA about last year’s disqualification leaving them wondering if we had been banned and for how long or even when we were cleared.”

We put this to some officials at USSSA but they were all shocked about the withdrawal but UMHS have since been replaced by a very capable Taggy HS in a competition that has 48 teams.

That leaves champions St. Noa Girls with one less candidate to worry about as they strive to defend their title.

Monday at noon, they have a mouthwatering Group A clash with Masaka SS at Ntare Stadium to kickstart the competition. Rines SS are left as favourites for Group E, which UMHS left, and start off against Shammah High School but Taggy who start with Ryakasinga should push them all the way.

Other disciplines

In basketball, Buddo Secondary School and St. Mary’s College Kitende (Smask) will be looking to defend the boys and girls’ trophies respectively just as Namilyango College and Airforce Entebbe will be looking to do the same in rugby.

In table tennis, defending champions Kibuli are drawn with Kibuli SS, Jinja College, Caltec Academy plus Ubuntu Hill whom they have already met and outclassed this year at the Uganda Muslim Education Association (Umea) Games held last month.

But it is in the women’s category that the competition could be intense. Mbogo Mixed beat Mbogo High to win it last year in Gulu but did not make the Umea Games top two. There, Kibuli beat Mbogo High.

In hockey, Kakungulu Memorial School look at defending their titles but have largely avoided competitions this year bar the Easter Tournament where they thumped newbies like St. Julian, Naalya SS - Buto and St. Charles Lwanga - Bukerere. Kakungulu’s other competition came in the Kampala Region qualifiers, where City High were the only other competitors.

Most of their rivals in the boys’ category like Ntare, Kyaddondo SS, Namilyango College and to a lesser extent Smack and King’s College Budo also only tussled it out in the Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Schools’ Festival in February as their regional qualifiers were cancelled.

For the girls, Mt. St. Mary’s Namagunga and Kyaddondo played at the Festival but most of the other teams Kakungulu could come up against like Bweranyangi, Gayaza High School have hardly had any test.

FRESH DAIRY SECONDARY SCHOOL GAMES

Number of Schools

Discipline Boys Girls

Rugby 12 7

Table tennis 16 16

Badminton 15 15

Football 48

Basketball 33 33

Hockey 13 11

Tennis 7 6

Select Girls’ Football Fixtures

12 Noon

A: St. Noa vs. Masaka SS, Ntare Stadium

B: Sacred Heart Gulu vs. Katikamu SDA, Ntare II

F: Amus College vs. Kangole, Kakyeka

H: Kawempe Muslim vs. Panyadoli, Namityobola

2PM

C: St. Charles Kasasa vs. Mubende Army, Mbarara High II

D: Mukono Parents vs. Rev. Jabulani, Mbarara High I

4PM

D: Gadaffi SS vs. Bishop Comboni, Mbarara High II