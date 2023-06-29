Rivalries to watch at swimming Nationals

Rivalries are a big element of why we enjoy sports. And the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) National Championships that start at Greenhill Academy, Kibuli on Friday and climax at Kampala Parents School, Naguru will not be short of those.

What is more interesting is that, the individual points accumulated by the athletes will not count for anything this time. To top one's age group, one must show overall prowess in collecting medals across the sprints (50m and 100m) plus the middle distance 200m for those in age categories 11-12, 13-14, 15-16 plus 17 and over.

17 and over

Adnan Kabuye is back from the USA for the Nationals and that alters everything we have seen from the National League. He is expected to dominate.

Otherwise, Tendo Kaumi would have been hoping that Larry Graig Feni is fatigued after the Special Olympics' medal haul if they were the main faces in the freestyle sprints.

Then there would be Ben Kaganda to worry about in backstroke and individual medley events. Then both would have Steve Magera to beat in the butterfly events and the 200m freestyle while Ampaire Namanya would make the breaststroke races a one-man show.

For the girls, Gators' Kirabo Namutebi had made a meal of previous Nationals but she apparently has to contend with Dolphins' Sweden-based swimmer Gloria Muzito.

15 - 16 years

Karimah Katemba (girls) and Pendo Kaumi (boys) have been in a class of their own all year. But the former has to contend with Sailfish's Charlotte Sanford and if Seals' John Kafumbe turns up, then the boys' category could light up too.

13-14 years

Gators Paloma Kirabo and Aquatic Academy's Rahmah Nakasule would be dream swimmers for any coach but they are unlucky to compete against the machine that is Tara Kisawuzi. This Gators' girl smashes everything 50m to 200m. And will probably attack the 400m freestyle too.

For the boys, Gators' Heer Usadadiyah must be one of those licking his lips that the 200m events now count as age group rather than open events but will that be enough to knock Aquatics' Akram Lubega off his perch?

There are other guys, who will come in between the two and even take some medals to complicate the math.

These include Gators' well freestyle sprinters Ethani Ssengooba and Peterson Inhensiko, backstroker Malcolm Nahamya (Dolphins), breaststrokers Arthur Mwase (Sailfish) and Nathan Nsereko (Dolphins), individual medley swimmer Isaiah Kuc (Silverfin Academy) among others.

11-12 years

Come Sunday evening, these girls could be the talk of these Nationals. It is hard to predict who will come on top in a battle that includes Jaguar's duo Zara Mbanga and Peyton Suubi, Altona trio of Abigail Mwagale, Paula Nabukeera and Yetta Magoola, Gators duo of Darleen Wanyenze and Nissi Kahinju plus Sailfish's Karen Mwangi - especially because some might avoid some middle distance events to concentrate on picking medals in their main sprints.

For the boys, Aquatics' Ssango Kigundu has dominated butterfly all year while Gators' Abdou Hakim seems to be the go-to man in backstroke. Jaden Mwase, of Sailfish, is breaststroke king while Elijah Polo and Jerome Matsiko are the best at freestyle. But the Altona trio of Elijah Wamala, Ethan Kunihira and Adriel Lumu could throw spanners in the works.

10 and under

The year has so far belonged to Otters Nisha Pearl Najjuma (breaststroke), Ozpreys Gabriella Asima (butterfly) and Black Panthers' Daniella Munguci (backstroke). Asima, however, seems to have her strokes more balanced.

Unfortunately, the girls have not had a chance to compete with Altona's Mikaela Ayebare and Liora Lumu as their club has avoided inter-club competition since the beginning of the year.