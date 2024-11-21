Road safety walk: Sibling loss spurs Ssembogo

When John Ssembogo’s was announced the ultimate winner of the 60km Joe Walker Remembrance Walk, some walkers suggested he should go for a doping test. Others said he shouldn’t be allowed to participate next year. They were joking.

Ssembogo, who won the title at the inaugural edition last year, will return in 2025 aiming to win it three consecutive times.

“I am proud to have defended the title with a better time than I did last year,” Ssembogo said after completing the 60km journey in 8 hours 22 minutes 53 seconds, almost an hour faster than he did last year.

Murray Ofumbi, once a para-swimmer and high jumper, came second, while John Tibit finished the podium. Each bagged Capital Shoppers shopping vouchers ranging from Shs300,000 to Shs100,000.

Lean frame, long legs, and strong muscles, Ssembogo is no surprise that he dominates such physical challenges. He runs marathons, trains regularly, walked 16km every day to school, but he has a secret fuel—the loss of two brothers in road accidents—one in 2010, another in 2013.

“We don’t come here because we don’t have what to do but we are victims and our hearts are bleeding due to road crashes. We have lost so many people,” said Ssembogo, a Fast and Furious Walking Team member, but was a lone wolf on Sunday.

“So we must create awareness against road crashes or accidents so that government takes strong action against those who drive carelessly.”

What Ssembogo did not mention Joseph Beyanga, aka Joe Walker, emphasised that beyond strict and indiscriminate penalties, the government should also up its game on road infrastructure and education. “All roads should have walkways to allow people to walk without fear of being knocked down by vehicles,” said Joe Walker, the face of the charity event.

Ssembogo also challenged the government to consider the remembrance of road crash victims as a public holiday.

The event, where ex-Cranes captain Dennis Onyango was the chief walker, set off at Sheraton Kampala Hotel at 6am Sunday with nearly 300 walkers divided into teams participating in 6x10km and 3x20km relays, while steely bodies like Ssembogo, Ofumbi, Tibit, Joe Walker and others, went the whole 60km.

Since its debut last year, the Joe Walker event under the theme “safe roads save lives,” happens every third Sunday of November—the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Replica events happened in Fort Portal and Mbarara, evidence the walk is gathering pace. “But most importantly it’s the message is spreading,” Joe Walker said.

OUTSTANDING WALKERS

TEAMS (6x10km RELAYS)

1. Trailblazers

2. Dark and Lovely

3. Ubuntu

TEAMS (3x20km RELAYS)

1. Priscilla

2. Formidables

INDIVIDUALS (60km)

1. John Ssembogo

2. Murray Ofumbi