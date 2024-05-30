Road to royalty: Pool King/Queen qualifiers cue off

The hunt for Uganda's Pool King and Queen begins this weekend with qualifiers across seven locations.The competition continues next weekend in Masaka, Kitgum, Mbale, and Entebbe before wrapping up in Kampala at Upper Volta on June 14th and 15th.According to Donald Ampumuza, Tournament Secretary for the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU), matches will start with a minimum four-rack requirement, increasing as the competition progresses."Our main focus now is selecting the finalists for the national championship," Ampumuza explained.This year marks the first time the tournament will feature qualifiers since its inception in 2009.The grand finale, featuring 64 men and 32 women, will be held June 21-22 at Paradise Spot in Jinja.The Pool Queen/King Championship boasts a rich tradition, starting as a women's only event in 2009.The men's competition debuted in 2021, with Mansoor Bwanika claiming the inaugural title.

Two-time winner Rashida Mutesi is the women's defending champion.All eyes will be on Kireka's Were Beri Pool Arena this weekend, where former Seed One seed Ibrahim Kayanja, also known as "Musiraamu," will be a strong contender.He'll face stiff competition from seasoned qualifiers like Emma Chuol, Eric "Rick Ross" Nagaba, Mustapha Bwire, Ivan Kafureka, Ian Kazibwe, and William Mirembe. A newcomer, Bob Kateregga, is also generating buzz as a potential dark horse.Low female participation in TooroThe Tooro qualifiers for the Pool King and Queen tournament are facing a participation gap, with only seven women registered compared to 21 men.

Pool King inagural winner Mansoor Bwanika in action.

Despite the low female turnout, Kenneth Turyatunga, the competitions secretary for the Tooro Pool Players Association (TOPPA) and PAU coordinator for Kasese, remains optimistic.Local favourite Ivan Murungi, Tooro's top player, will be vying for a spot against rising star Fazil Turinawe, who currently leads the TOPPA League with 69 points (Murungi sits close behind at 68). Other contenders include Lola Isagara and Allan Nsubuga, both top-eight finishers in the recent Labour Day tournament won by Ian Kazibwe. Sofian Komaliba is also expected to make an impact."We have a wealth of talent here. I'm hopeful we'll have someone challenge for the cash prizes at the national finals in Jinja," Turyatunga said.Cranes captain leads charge in MityanaThe Greater Mityana qualifiers will be making history as the region hosts its first-ever women's national event. Leading the charge is Pool Cranes captain Amina Faith Nganda, who will be vying for one of the two spots available in the national finals.Nganda won't be alone in her quest. Former Scrap Buyers star Jovia Nakimuli, along with rising stars Fatha Mumbejja (Jinja) and Ciara Wanyana (Amigos), will all be battling for the two coveted qualification spots for Jinja.On the men's side, all eyes are on Alpha Amanyire, the regional winner of the Nile Special Open qualifiers last year. Amanyire will lead the Mubende team alongside UPDF officer Alex Luwalira. Their biggest competition will likely come from Greater Mityana's top player, Joseph Balikuddembe, who impressed with a Last-16 finish at last year's Nile Special National Open finals in Lugogo.Despite facing registration challenges, Greater Mityana regional coordinator Lukwago Ssali remains optimistic."This is a historic moment for us, especially for women's participation. While sign-ups are lower than expected, I'm confident we'll reach our target of 32 participants for men and at least 16 for women before the draws take place on Saturday," Ssali said.Mukono qualifiers deal with venue changeThe qualifiers in Mukono are set for a shakeup, with the venue shifting from Black Sheep Arena (owned by former Pool Cranes captain Alfred Gumikiriza) to Itaano Pool Arena.

Sejjemba comes out of a tight position in the Round of 16 during the Pool King championship at Kansanga last year.

Gumikiriza, the 2012 national champion, has also opted out of the qualifiers due to personal reasons."Training hasn't been on my mind lately," Gumikiriza explained, as he focuses on establishing a new arena at Mwai Lounge in Mukono.Despite these changes, the Mukono qualifiers promise to be a thrilling event. A wave of rising stars will join established names in the fight for the four available national final spots. Players like Willy Yiga, Ronald Akampurira, and Najib Matovu (all National Open qualifiers last year) will face off against Pool Cranes captain Habib Ssebuguzi and Allan Kayiwa.On the women's side, the competition remains wide open. Three-time Pool Queen Vicky Namuyanja is the most decorated player, but a group of talented amateurs will be looking to cause an upset. Pool King/Queen qualifiersPlaying this weekendMbarara - Paul Games BarGulu: Code 8Jinja: Paradise SpotMityana: Half LondonMukono: Itaano LoungeFort Portal: Grafton GardensKireka: Were Beri Pool ArenaRegional cash prizesMenWinner: Shs250,000First runners-up: Shs200,000Second runners-up: 100,000WomenWinner: Shs200,000First runners-up: Shs100,000Former winnersPool King2021: Mansoor Bwanika2023: Ibrahim SejjembaPool Queen2023: Rashida Mutesi2022: Rashida Mutesi2017: Victoria Namuyanja2016: Victoria Namuyanja2015: Angela Busingye2014: Victoria Namuyanja2013: Carol Kanzira2012: Jacinta Kajubi2011: Jacinta Kajubi2010: Brenda Tendo2009: Winnie Tushabe