Road users urged to show discipline as Uspa launch safety campaign

The statistics on road carnage in Uganda make for more than grim reading.

While addressing sports journalists at Copper Chimney Lugogo on Wednesday, Minister of Works and Transport Gen. Katumba Wamala shared that Uganda witnesses “4,000 (road) crashes annually.”

Ministry of Health senior public relations officer Emmanuel Ainebyoona said road accidents rank behind “malaria and pneumonia among the top five annual causes of death in Uganda”.

These were addressing journalist gathered to launch their annual road safety campaign, which was started in 2004, and showing the greater impact of this noble cause. The campaign is in honour of Leo Kabunga, Kenneth Matovu, Simon Peter Ekaliot and Francis Batte Jr. – all former members of the Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) – who while returning from negotiations with sponsors Nile Breweries, perished in a road accident in Lugazi on August 21, 2001.

“We are not short of laws to impose safety on the roads but there were no regulations to help police enforce the laws. These will come on August 11.

"We have also heard that our roads are narrow but our economy is not yet at the level of having six lane roads. So individually, we have to address indiscipline on roads,” Katumba added.

Month-long activations

The Uspa sensitization campaign led by its president Moses Al-Sayeed Lubega will run for over a month but the main activations will come next month and climax on August 5 with the unveiling of a refurbished monument, which was erected in honour of the four aforementioned journalists at the place they died.

“Our theme this year is ‘Be the road safety hero or heroine’. As journalists, we are the hands behind these pens and voices behind these microphones so we can be bearers of this message.

“This is beyond us but we have taken the baton to escalate this message, extend a hand to the well-meaning and call out those who are not responsible enough,” Lubega said.