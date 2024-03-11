Rock solid Takali is chess queen

Olympian Milly Takali says she is not surprised of winning the third edition of the Queens of Chess Rapid Chess tournament held on Women's Day at Gloria Gardens in Namugongo.

Takali, 30, last won the Uganda Chess Open in 2023 but narrowly missed the Olympiad qualifiers by half a point.

"I am not surprised," Takali said. Ï have been training well and I had a good form coming into this tournament."

When the Queens Chess championship was held on Friday in commemoration of Women's Day, Takali was unmatched winning the one-day tournament with 7½ points ahead of Joan Ahereza. Margaret Nassiwa Musoke completed the podium with 6½ points.

Takali had an easy start against Antania Kiconco, Pauline Adongo, Patience Atela, and WFM Gorreti Angolikin before facing 2023 winner Safinah Mugide.

"The start for me was easy but it became complicated in the last rounds. I feared that I could lose it but I persevered and came through as a winner," she said.

In the run up to her victory, the Soroti Chess Club captain also faced Ahereza and WFM Gloria Nansubuga before settling for a draw in the eighth round against Nassiwa.

Elsewhere, the competition was tight in the U20 category with Hannah Zion Mawejje and Mary Anne Namutebi tying on 5½ points while Nakalyowa had five to come third. Mawejje, who defeated Namutebi in the sixth round, was declared the winner.

Sisters Talia and Aine Atubet won the U10 and U15 categories, respectively.

Esther Peninnah Nannozi, the Tournament Director is impressed with the growth of the women-only tournament which attracted 105 participants. The tournament which started three years ago with just over 30 players, had more than 70 women last year.

Held under the theme of championing women in chess, Nannozi said, "We hope to develop and grow. We plan to spread tournaments to different regions," she said.

The tournament is sponsored by Finance Trust Bank and Africa Study Centre who awarded winners cash prizes and trophies.

Queens Chess tournament

Selected results

Open section

Milly Takali - 7½

Joan Ahereza - 7

Margaret Nassiwa - 6½

U20

Hannah Mawejje - 5½

Mary Anne Namutebi 5½

Sarah Nakalyowa 5

U10

Talia Atubet - 5

Jireh Nakaweesa - 4

Anaia Solange - 3

U15

Aine Atubet - 5

Ruth Muganzi - 5