Rockets, City Lions continue to prevail over ‘tired’ veterans

Rockets and City Lions continue to control the men’s National Hockey League (NHL) mid-table.

These sides have for years struggled to be in the title discussion dominated by Weatherhead men, Wananchi and at times Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions.

Rockets and City Lions also look unequipped to be among this year’s protagonists too.

However, they beat KHC Originals 2-0 and Weatherhead Historicals 3-2 on Sunday to protect their territory as mid-table clubs. Both games were pushed back from Saturday as Lugogo hosted Nigerian musician Fireboy DML’s concert.

Originals had come buoyed by a recent 1-1 draw with Makerere University (Mak Stingers).

A win would have propelled Originals’ bid to become the ‘best among the rest’ but their wings were clipped by two goals in the second and third quarter from captain Ramathan Siraj and Bishop Otim that helped Rockets to a 2-0 win.

Rockets now sit fifth on the 9-team log with six points from four games of the season played.

City Lions have only played twice, losing 3-1 to the Stingers in the other match.

Hameem Kasule scored twice in the first eight minutes of the second quarter against Historicals.

But the chaotic Lions’ defence allowed Historicals’ Isaac Nuwemwiine to pull one back in the 27th minute and Paddy Kafeero to equalize from a penalty corner at the brink of half-time.

Brian Ofoyimungu, however, saved the day in the third quarter when his backhand rebound from a short corner found its way to the back of the net off Historicals keeper John Nsubuga.

There was poor defending from both sides after but it was coupled by poor finishing allowing City Lions, who are in yet another rebuilding phase after losing players to top clubs midway last season, to run away 3-2 winners.

Historical women push on

There was, however, reprieve for Weatherhead as the women Historicals beat the youngest team in the land Wananchi HDF (Hockey Dreams Foundation) 3-0.

Pauline Korukundo, Lydia Dhamuzungu and Sylvia Oryaro were the goal scorers as Historicals collected their first three points in as many women’s league games.

The other men’s match of the day between Makerere University Business School (Mubs) and Stallions was postponed to next Saturday as the natural light waned before it could hit off.

The matches of the day were expected to start at 1pm but the first of four games was delayed till 2.30pm as Rotary Club of Kyadondo, Acme Fitness Training Institution and other corporate companies hosted a fitness brunch at the hockey pitch.

Meanwhile, Uganda Hockey Association used the moments before the first hit off to launch the knockout Uganda Cup competition and announce the renewal of their partnership with Jibu Water.

The company, which also sponsored the national teams, will provide water for all clubs and game officials for the remaining period of the NHL season.

Sunday results - MEN

Historicals 2-3 City Lions

Rockets 2-0 KHC Originals

WOMEN