Rotary Cancer Run gets Unilever boost

For the 12th time, the Rotary Cancer Run will roll out on August 27, under the theme “Run for hope” with the objective of raising funds for the construction of a cancer treatment facility meant to house two bunkers at St. Francis Nsambya Hospital.

To make the initiative a success, the run organisers have set sight on amassing Shs1b to get the work done. These funds are expected to come from registered runners and different companies. Unilever Uganda has led from the front with a Shs130m sponsorship package for the run.

"Unilever believes in creating a bright future for all Ugandans which add vitality to life. By supporting this event, we aim to increase awareness about cancer, educate the public about prevention and treatment, and facilitate access to much-needed resources for cancer patients and their families," said Wangechi Gitahi, the marketing manager, Unilever Uganda.

About 50,000 runners from 40 towns and cities across the country are expected to partake although the main run will kick off at the Kololo Independence Grounds. Away from setting up a structure at Nsambya Hospital, the run is also geared towards increasing cancer awareness, promoting increased access to cancer treatment and encouraging early cancer detection through nationwide medical camps.

“We are already proud that the previous runs have contributed to the construction of a Cancer Ward at Nsambya that is already serving over 800 patients annually and a blood bank in Mengo Hospital that dispatches 1800 blood units per year. The Radio therapy center under construction will play an integral role in ensuring individuals across Uganda and the region have access to life-saving therapies for individuals across Uganda,” said Michael Niyitegeka, the Rotary Cancer Run vice chairperson.