Rotary to kick for community projects

The seventh edition of the annual Rotary 5-a-side football tournament was on Tuesday officially launched by the Rotary Club of Kiwatule.

The tournament is scheduled to take place on July 22 at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

The Rotary 5-a-side is a fundraising football tournament that brings together Corporates as well as Rotary and Rotaract clubs from across the country to play and compete in 5-a-side football and raise funds for the various Rotary community service projects across the country.

“We are excited to be launching yet another edition of the Rotary 5-a-side football tournament which we have been holding since 2015. Over the last six editions we have raised over Shs100m that has gone to serve the less advantaged in the community,” Alex Twesigye, the president, Rotary Club of Kiwatule, said at Kabira Country Club.

Rotary District Governor Mike Sebalu commended the Rotary 5-a-side calling it a wonderful activity.

“The Rotary 5-a-side is a wonderful activity that brings together the family of Rotary from across the country for a good cause. I myself have played in the tournament and found it to be very exciting. I thank the Rotary club of Kiwatule for maintaining this activity and look forward to the day.” Sebalu told excited Rotarians.

Edward Nkangi, the chairman of the 2023 edition of the Rotary 5-a-side said that thanks to the support of the various companies that will be participating, a total of Shs20m will be awarded for Rotary community service projects.

“I want to thank the various companies that have already confirmed their participation in the Rotary 5-a-side,” Nkangi noted.

Among the companies to take part includeKCB Bank, Centenary Bank, PKF, NCBA, Pride Microfinance and others.

“Thanks to your support I am pleased to announce that a total of Shs20m will be won in the Rotary 5-a-side as prize money which will directly go to supporting the implementation of community service projects,” explained Nkangi.

Registration for the Rotary 5-a-side is ongoing with the deadline being Wednesday, July 12. It will be done on a first come first serve basis.

Breakdown of Shs20m prize money for the Rotary 5-a-side

Rotary Category

Winner: Shs5m

Runner-Up: Shs3m

Third place: Shs2m

Fourth place: Shs1m

Rotaract Category

Winner: Shs2.5m

Runner-Up: shs1.5m

Corporate Category

Winner: Shs3m

Runner-Up: Shs2m

Past Winners