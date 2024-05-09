Rotary to take cancer fight to Kikuubo, taxi parks

Every Ugandan may have an idea about cancer. But does your typical Monday-to-Monday hustler down in Kikuubo, the taxi park, know that cancer kills 10 million people globally every year? Or that healthy eating habits, regular exercise, and enough rest can prevent the deadly disease?

Rotary Uganda, at the frontline against cancer for the last 13 years, has detected a potential information gap that the people in Kampala’s busiest and most populous spaces like Arua Park, Owino Market, and taxi parks could be more exposed to cancer-causing factors like harmful emissions, yet care less about the same.

This is why Rotary has changed its strategy in the build-up to the 2024 Rotary Cancer Run. “We want to bring hope because as a Rotary Cancer programme we also want to give the public a reassurance that it’s possible to overcome cancer the way we overcome many other health challenges,” said Michael Niyitegeka, chair Cancer Run 2024 on receiving Hariss International’s Shs200m contribution at the company’s new plant in Kawempe, Ttula on Tuesday.

“So along the way, we will invite you to our cancer screening and awareness programmes. We want to take the gospel to places like the taxi parks, Kikuubo, etc. where people think cancer is far away from them and educate them about what cancer is all about and how you can do the screening.”

In the 13-year fight against cancer, Rotary has hit several milestones: establishing a blood bank in Mengo Hospital, a fully functional cancer treatment centre in Nsambya Hospital, and now the radiotherapy centre under construction at the same hospital.

This year’s edition due August 25, is targeting Shs4b to complete the bunkers that will house the two Linear Accelerator machines to offer radiotherapy to cancer patients by 2027.

Meddie Lutaaya, head of mobilisation for the Cancer Run, commended Hariss for the generous offer that will also include Krystal mineral water to quench the runners’ thirst during the event.

“It’s exciting to work with a team that is always working out solutions for the public,” said Samuel Hooper, Hariss head of marketing.

More than just a run

Niyitegeka added that the 2024 edition, which targets 60,000 runners, has also adopted an expo experience strategy. “The Saturday before the Run will be a full medical experience where people will interface with doctors on different cancers.

It will continue through Sunday. “We don’t want people to walk away at 10 after the run. We want it to be more than just a run, we want it to be an experience.”

He added that the route will also be animated, to pass on bits of information every two kilometres. “The essence is that the way we gave HIV a face and we started believing that ‘I can have it and continue living normally,’ Rotary is committed to giving cancer a different face.”

2024 Cancer run briefly

Edition: 13

Theme: spread magic in every step

When: August 25,

Where: Kololo Airstrip

Target Runners: 60,000

Target Income: Shs4b

Hariss package: Shs200m