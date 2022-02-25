Rowers ready to impress as virtual indoor worlds start

Maroons Aqua Sports Club captain Godfrey Wengo Chan believes his side is ready to indulge in the World Indoor Rowing Championships today at Luzira Prisons.

The championship was supposed to be in Hamburg - Germany but was pushed online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chan joins Jakaya Bayo Odong, Boniface Okello and Johnson Mwaka in the men’s team test that will start off the two-day event for Uganda’s representatives.

“We have prepared well and we are happy to participate in this championship as it is our first,” Chan said.

“In terms of motivation, everyone is positive and yearning to compete with top athletes from the rest of the world.

We therefore also want to thank the Uganda Rowing Community for organizing such an event.”

The aim for team Uganda, which entered with an average distance of 925m in three minutes on a simulation machine, is to get to at least 1000m.

Uganda’s best chance for a medal is in the team test. Two Egyptian teams rank higher on 1039m and 976m.

There is also a Saudi Arabia team at 954m while Europe presented three top teams; Finland (1,033m), Germany (1,007m) and France (1000m).

However, if Uganda get over 1,000m there is a possibility that their competitors might be just within sight.