Roxberry launches title bid, celebrate Sejjemba

Roxberry Pool Club, from Kiwanga Lwanda in Mukono Municipality, is the newest addition to the Senior Men's League, and they are poised to conquer the national league.

Composed of influential financiers, the club officially launched itself on a memorable Friday evening. The occasion was marked by the warm reception of their star player, Ibra Sejjemba, fresh from his triumphant victory at the Mchana Open tournament in Kenya just a week ago.

Zac Idiro, the Team Manager and a passionate pool enthusiast expressed the club's readiness to take on the world.

"Pool can be a powerful tool to elevate the prospects of young people. Many talented youths have a knack for pool, but financial constraints often limit their potential. This club is our way of giving back to our country," Idiro said during the launch of the club.

Roxberry Pool Club has assembled an impressive roster of players, including Jonathan 'Savimbi' Ouma, Azali Lukomwa, Arnold Ssemukwano, Ibra Sejjemba, Robert Tumusiime, and Joseph Kasozi.

Sejjemba, now the club's captain, exuded confidence at the celebration of his triumphant return. Fresh from winning $5,000 (Shs18m) in Kenya, he declared his determination to lead the club to even greater heights.

As a member of the Pool Cranes squad, set to compete in the upcoming All Africa Pool Championship in South Africa, Sejjemba has his sights set on further victories.

"It has been a fantastic year for me so far. From playing in China to winning the Pool King and the Mchana tournament, I am determined to help our club secure the league title," Sejjemba said.

Sejjemba's optimism is well-founded, given his recent performance in Kenya, where he defeated Africa's top-ranked player, Joseph Aden, on his way to winning the Mchana tournament.

New hopes

Roxberry Pool Club, founded just this year, has officially registered as a member of the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU). They join the ranks alongside Corporates at Rotex Club in Kira as the league's new entrants.

Starting a pool club is relatively easy, with minimal requirements and short-term contracts offering little financial burden.

Last year, newcomers Mbale recruited extensively and emerged as league champions. However, they have now suffered the loss of five of their top players—Kasozi, Sejjemba, Ssemukwano, Lukomwa, and Ouma—to Roxberry.

Ismail Kalibbala, the Technical Director of the Pool Association of Uganda, announced plans to introduce a sustainability program to ensure the longevity of clubs in the league. This initiative aims to prevent a repeat of last year when three teams had to withdraw from the league due to financial constraints, including the women's league champions, Mukono Giants. The association stepped in to offer them a lifeline, relocating them to Najjanankumbi instead of Mukono.