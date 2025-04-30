Roxberry, Upper Volta, Scrap Buyers in epic title chase

Nine points and a game in hand separate Upper Volta, Scrap Buyers and Roxberry in the Nile Special National Pool League with six games to play.

Roxberry extended their lead at the top of the table with an emphatic 13-7 win over Sinkers on Sunday to keep hold of their lead with second-placed Scrap Buyers registering a bonus-point win over Kireka in a dominant 16-4 win. But all eyes are on third-placed Upper Volta, who have a game in hand against Sinkers and with a bonus-point win (four-points) they can close the gap to five points.

Mathematically, Upper Volta need to win all their remaining games with a bonus point to be able to reach the 97-points mark and hope Roxberry suffer a setback.

The league title race looks set for a thrilling conclusion. Roxberry still have the upper hand because they avoid direct clashes with Upper Volta and Scrap Buyers.

Upper Volta has a more balanced schedule with three home and four away games. But the away games against E-Play (May 11) and Greater Mukono (May 18) will be important tests while their home game against Scrap Buyers on June 1 is a massive title decider.

Mukono on the cusp

Mukono's second consecutive league title appears within reach, with official confirmation set for May 25 if they defeat bottom side Akaanya or if second-placed Skin Samona stumble against Silverbacks this weekend.

Their 11-9 victory over Skin Samona on Sunday was highlighted by a sensational, clean-sweep performance from Rukia Naiga, who won all her frames with a break and finish. This win extends Mukono's lead to a significant 10 points over Skin Samona (who have one game in hand) at the top of the table, with Mukono holding 36 points.

Elsewhere, All eyes were on Rosette Kirabo in the game against Silverbacks as she made her first start for the club following electric performances in the PAU Grand Open held in Fort portal and the Women's Day championships in Kitgum.

She was handed the opening game and game six which she both lost to Priscilla Nampala and Mariam Nanyonga respectively before she was substituted. But her team managed a 13-7 win.

In a televised game, Genesis threw away a 6-4 lead at halftime to lose 11-9 to visiting Sinkers in Mukono.

In a tense finish, an irate Brenda Akiror threw a water bottle towards the bench of Genesis after potting the final black in response to what she termed as wild behavior from the hosts. She was shown a yellow card for her behavior. Genesis remain without a win with three games to play.

Nile Special National Pool League

LADIES RESULTS

Bob Male 13-7 Silverbacks

Mukono 11-9 Skin Samona

Genesis 9-11 She Sinkers

MEN'S RESULTS

Club 408 5-15 Upper Volta

Tororo 9-11 Greater Mukono

Roxberry 13-7 Sinkers

Adi's Spot 12-8 Pot It

Mbale 11-0 Capital Night (W/O)

Wakiso City 7-13 E-play

Nakawa 8-12 Corporate Shooters

Kireka 6-14 Scrap Buyers

Top three standings

P W D L Pts

1Roxberry 24 19 3 1 78

2Scrap Buyers 24 16 5 2 70

3Upper Volta 23 17 0 5 69

Pool League title run in

Roxberry

May 4: E-Play (A)

May 11: Adi's Spot (A)

May 18: Pot It (H)

May 25: Nakawa (A)

June 1: Kireka (H)

June 14: Club 408 (A)

Upper Volta

May 3: Sinkers (H)

May 4: Tororo Tigers (H)

May 11: E-Play (A)

May 18: Greater Mukono (A)

May 24: Mbale (H)

June 1: Scrap Buyers (H)

June 14: Corporate Shooters

Scrap Buyers

May 4: Club 408 (H)

May 11: Sinkers (H)

May 18: Tororo (A)

May 24: Greater Mukono (H)

June 1: Upper Volta (A)