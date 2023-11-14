Rugongeza, Babirye win pro woodball league

Samson Rugongeza of Prisons and Kisubi’s Noeline Babirye Nalwoga are the champions of this year’s Professional League of Woodball (PLoW) which concluded on Sunday at Kyambogo University Peace Park.

The fifth round of the elite league witnessed dramatic twists and turns.

In the senior men’s category, Isaac Ariho, who was not in the top five, ended up winning the day carding 153 strokes although that did not put him in the cash prizes as he finished sixth overall.

There was some tension in the games between eventual winner Rugongeza and last year’s winner Thomas Kedi. Going into the last day, Rugongeza was leading by a massive 14 strokes but Kedi slashed it by three strokes by the first of the three rounds.

In the second round Rugongeza recovered with a massive 47 strokes as Kedi carded 62 strokes. With a healthy lead, the gauntlet was thrown at Kedi to battle another Prisons player Crescent Rwanyombya.

“It was a nervous end for me. A lot changed on the last day but thank God I won,” said Rugongeza, who won the league with Prisons Woodball Club, who also finished second in the Coral Coatings Uganda Open.

Kedi and Rwanyombya could not be separated until the last gate of the fairway.

With both tying on 170 strokes on the day, Rwanyombya was classified as the second-placed player for a head-to-head three-stroke victory over Kedi in the previous round.

Kedi had to settle for third place overall despite trying again with Rwanyombya on 781 strokes.

Zawedde toppled

Noeline Babirye Nalwoga upended veteran Lillian Zawedde to the top place in the women's category on the final day.

Zawedde came into the last day comfortably leading Nalwoga by three strokes. But Nalwoga was already in the driving seat by the first round with a seven-stroke cushion as she carded 66 strokes to Zawedde's 73. Nalwoga accumulated 857 strokes to better Zawedde (866) while Joyce Nalubega finished third with a total of 927 strokes.

Clinical Masiga

Ndejje's Michael Makoha beat Kisubi Corporates duo of Jackson Masiga and Michael Musaazi to win the final leg of the league although the performance was good for silver overall.

Masiga finished top with 816 strokes, 14 better than Makoha (830) and Musaazi (872).

“I hope I have done enough to become the Corporates MVP this year,” said Masiga, who has been in scintillating form this year.

All winners will be crowned at a dinner later this month.

PLoW League

Final standings

Seniors - men

Samson Rugongeza - 758

Crescent Rwanyombya - 781

Thomas Kedi - 781

Seniors - women

Noeline Babirye - 857

Lillian Zawedde - 866

Joyce Nalubega - 927

Corporates - men

Jackson Masiga - 816

Michael Makoha - 830