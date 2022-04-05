Rugongeza defends Ndejje Open as Prisons tighten gates

Samson Rugongeza returned to Ndejje University in Luweero District to defend the title he claimed in 2019, while Jackie Naula won her first major topping the women during a well-attended Ndejje Open on Saturday.

A strong 59-man cast included re-ignited Onesmas Atamba, national team players Ronald Mulindwa, Israel Muwanguzi, Thomas Keddi, Robert Mutiibwa and Bridge Byamukama, yet Rugongeza, who started a woodball club in the Uganda Prisons at Luzira, comfortably secured his second Ndejje Open title.

The former Ndejjeq Corporates player said: “I felt strong and comfortable throughout. This Open was very tough but thank God I came on top.”

Rugongeza’s 45 strokes was only good for third in first round as teammate Abed Okello (43) and Daniel Apita (44) led.

But it is his consistency that mattered most as he returned 44 in the second round to win with a total of 89 strokes, two better than Eminents’ Joel Adupa.

Rugongeza’s performance, complimented by Okello, Isaac Ariho and Isaac Nabugere, secured team gold with 404 strokes. Mubs (414) were second with Ndejje Corporates third on 419 strokes.

“Such a win is important in building a strong team at Prisons and I am happy we did it,” he said.

Naula over the moon

Makerere University Business School (Mubs) new acquisition Naula was rapt to secure her first major gold after joining the Nakawa side in December.

The former Ndejje University reserve player edged hot pursuit Joyce Nalubega by one stroke winning with 95 strokes. Lilian Zawedde was third with 99.

Congratulations! Naula (L) celebrates with former teammate Christine Birungi. Photo/George Katongole



“In the second round, I pushed a little bit more, concentrating on my drives and gating. It is amazing that all things were in harmony in the second round. It really feels cool,” Naula said.

But her efforts were not enough to secure Mubs team gold after the quartet of Nalubega, Joan Mukoova, Elizabeth Nambeguya and Pauline Nakayenga secured enough points for Eminents to take that right. Mubs could only finish outside the podium places behind Lady woods and Ndejje University.

Ndejje Woodball Open

Select results – SENIOR MEN

1.Samson Rugongeza Prisons 89

2.Joel Adupa Eminents 92

3.Onesmas Atamba NCWC 94

Senior women

1.Jackie Naula Mubs 95

2.Joyce Nalubega Eminents 96

3.Lilian Zawedde Lady Woods 99

Overall - women

1.Eminents 412

2.Lady Woods 426

3.Ndejje University 434

Overall - men

1.Uganda Prisons 404

2.Mubs 414

3.Ndejje Corporates 419

