Rugongeza maintains lead as PLoW league nears conclusion

Thomas Kedi made a significant leap from fourth to the second place in the men's standings after Saturday's fourth round of the Professional League of Woodball (PLoW) at Uganda Christian University

Before Saturday's round, Kedi, the woodball MVP, was outside the top three positions, which were dominated by Uganda Prisons' trio of Rugongeza, Crescent Rwanyombya, and Daniel Apita. Joel Lipa of Makerere University, who won Saturday’s round with 137 points remains 11th.

As the final round approaches next month, the competition remains tight. Kedi has a chance to clinch the championship if he manages to outsmart Rugongeza by more than 14 strokes during the final outing at Kyambogo Peace Park grounds.

However, the battle for the other top five places is equally intense, with third-placed Rwanyombya (611) being just four strokes ahead of fifth-placed Eli Tumwine. With 36 fairways to go, anything can happen.

"I am still in the lead but the gap is not very big. I need to avoid mistakes on the final day to win," Rugongeza, who still holds the lead, said.

The individual winner in the men's category will receive a prize of Shs1.5 million. Top five players will receive cash prizes.

In what should be an enticing finale, all the top-ranked players will be put on the same scorecard.

Zawedde leads

In the women's category, only ten participants are competing, and Lillian Zawedde maintains a slight three-stroke advantage over Noeline Babirye as they head into the final showdown. Zawedde, with 660 strokes, is facing an elite group of players contending for the overall prize, with third-placed Joyce Nalubega also in the mix.

In the corporate category, the trio of Michael Makoha (637), Jackson Masiga (640), and Michael Musaazi (675) is holding strong positions for the category's winner. Caleb Kizza and Peter Mutyaba are in close pursuit.

Cash prizes await the top three finishers in both the ladies' and corporate categories.

PLoW League standings

Men's standings

Samson Rugongeza - 594

Thomas Kedi - 608

Crescent Rwanyombya - 611

Daniel Apita - 612

Women's standings

Lillian Zawedde - 660

Noeline Babirye - 663

Joyce Nalubega - 679

Corporate men standings

Michael Makoha - 637

Jackson Masiga - 640