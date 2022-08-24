Rugongeza top as Mukova, Nalubega continue fine form

Samson Rugongeza of Prisons struck 40 times in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Bunjakko Beach in Mpigi District on Sunday to ensure a perfect debut at the beach on Sunday.

Rugongeza went toe-to-toe with Israel Muwanguzi over 12 gates before coming on top despite tying on 40 strokes each.

This is Rugongeza’s third gold medal this year with the others coming on the grass at the Kyambogo and Ndejje Open events.

A combined effort from Davis Wabusa (41), Crescent Rwanyombya (42) and Isaac Ariho (43) helped the team to emerge overall winners.

“We're happy because we played well. We were composed because this was our first time on the beach as a team. We always feel grateful as a team when we win,” said Rugongeza after being declared champion.

But the dominance of the Eminents pair of Joan Mukoova and Joyce Nalubega continued in the senior women category as they topped the charts with Christine Birungi coming in third.

Mukoova and Nalubega tied on 44 strokes with Birungi completing the podium places with 46 strokes.

Jackson Masiga of University of Kisubi (UNIK) had another thrilling performance coming on top of the corporates with 48 strokes two better than the much improved William Osire from Bank of Uganda. Vision Group’s Charles Lubwama was third.





Our Lady Namilyango tops schools

It was an eventful week for woodball as schools competed for the honours at the USSSA Ball Games II in Lira City.

Although Our Lady of Africa Namilyango (OLAN) put up a fight of their lives with the likes of Emmanuel Edou, Luzira were crowned both girls and boys champions.

OLAN eliminated Mukono powerhouses Mpoma School to storm the semi-finals where they defeated Mityana SS 2-1 to set up a final against Luzira SS who had won 3-0 against Mengo SS. OLAN lost the final but left Lira with their heads high.





Third Beach Woodball Circuit

Seniors men

Samson Rugongeza (Prisons) - 40

Israel Muwanguzi (Eminents) - 40

Joel Adupa (Eminents) - 41

Seniors women

Joan Mukoova (Eminents) - 44

Joyce Nalubega (Eminents) - 44

Christine Birungi (Ndejje) - 46

Corporate singles men

Jackson Masiga (Kisubi) - 48

William Osire (BoU) - 50

Charles Lubwama (Vision) - 51

Corporate singles women

Aidah Namubiru (IUIU) - 47

Joan Najjuma (Vision) - 49