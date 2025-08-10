Rukare fueling flame for masters swimming

For over 10 years Donald Rukare has competed at not only the local but also the international scene as a masters swimmer.

The ongoing World Aquatics Masters Swimming Championships in Singapore are his third international outing at that level but he has also severally got himself in the deep end at various World Aquatics events - usually representing the Bureau, in which he is a member, in relays.

He first competed at the 2014 Worlds in Montreal Canada. That gave him the impetus, then as Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) president, to grow masters swimming, which had had its first domestic gala in 2013.

In 2018, he started Formidables Swim Club which was training at Nob View Hotel before they shifted to Waves Fitness Harbour. Rukare has since competed with his brother Dunstan and their teammates Peter Ssebanakitta, Henry Kakooza, Alex Kateeba, and Conrad Kaheeru at the Worlds in Doha last year. Kakooza and Kateeba also went to Fukuoka 2023.

The club has also had swimmers represent the country at the Africa Zone IV Championships in Botswana (2020) and Zambia (2022) plus the Zone III in Rwanda (2023) and Burundi (2024). They also competed at the 2024 Kenya Masters Nationals and also started hosting their own gala at Waves this year.

"As a former national swimmer, the extension from swimming locally, then in the zone and continent to the world stage is natural but it is also important to swim for life and health," Rukare shares from one of his training sessions in Singapore, where he competes in the 50m freestyle on August 11 and 50m breaststroke on August 13 in the 55-59 men's age group.

"But this is also a good opportunity to network. More people are getting involved, especially in our Zone (III) and we need to open it up more.

"Of course there are challenges because maybe 99 percent of the people here (at the Worlds) are self-funded. But masters swimming is picking up fast. We just need more competitions.

"In our local galas, we have 120 to 150 participants, although most of them do it for health and to learn how to swim rather than competition. But you can see the competition among clubs like Formidables, Altona, Malta, Sailfish, and Dolphins," Rukare adds.

Rukare believes the numbers are testament to growth and a platform for soaring heights in the future.

"We went from holding galas for just half a morning to such numbers.

"This year we will have the first lady, in (Catherine) Nakimuli, to represent Uganda at the World Championships. And we definitely need more ladies to follow in those footsteps," he added.

The start

Rukare started swimming at the age of four at Makerere University where as children of lecturers, he and his friends had access to the sports facilities. He trained with university students and was already a popular athlete by the time he joined university in 1989.

"I remember that when I went to Ntare, we also used to swim in River Rwizi. But most of my swimming was in the inter-hall competitions.

"As a fresher, I beat my good friend Dennis Mugambi, who was undefeated at the time, in the 100 yards (freestyle) - swimming it in under one minute. I went on to captain Livingstone and we won the title for three years in a row.

"After LDC, I stopped. Life got in the way and I concentrated more on playing squash until we started the masters programme," he recounts.

In between though, in the early 2000s, Rukare was dragged back to the sport as a leader. Reflecting on the mismanagement of the sport by the administrators at the time, Rukare - one of those that had missed opportunities in their heyday to represent the country at the top stage, was tasked by colleagues and well wishers of the sport to make things better. And the rest as they say is history.

Rukare at a glance

Name: Donald Rukare

Sports code: Masters swimming

Club: Formidables

Age group: 55-59

Major events: World Aquatics Masters Championships (Singapore 2025, Doha 2024), Africa Aquatics Zone III (Burundi 2024, Rwanda 2023)

Races in Singapore: 50m freestyle (August 11), 50m breast (August 13)

Profession: Lawyer