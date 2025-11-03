Runners raise Shs1.5b for Kampala schools at NSSF 7 Hills Run

More than 10,000 runners, families and fitness enthusiasts flooded Kololo Independence Grounds on Sunday for the annual NSSF Kampala 7 Hills Run, raising Shs1.5 billion to rehabilitate public schools in Kampala.

The event, now one of the city’s most anticipated sporting and community gatherings, featured both 21km and 10km races, live entertainment, aerobics sessions and free medical check-ups for participants.

According to Patrick Ayota, Managing Director of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), the funds will directly improve classrooms, sanitation facilities, and learning resources across beneficiary schools.

“We are excited by the overwhelming participation this year. Every step these runners took will translate into a better learning environment for thousands of children.

The results are already clear, schools are seeing higher enrolment and fewer dropouts. This shows the power of sport and community action when combined for social good,” Ayota said.

Patrick Ayota, the MD NSSF speaks at the awarding ceremony of the NSSF Kampala 7 Hills Run.

The run has already made a tangible impact, contributing to a 12% increase in student enrolment at beneficiary schools and a 10% reduction in dropouts. Among the schools benefiting this year are Namirembe Primary School, Kyebando Primary School and Banda Primary School, which have all received classroom refurbishments and new learning materials.

For teacher Sarah Nabunya at Kyebando PS, the effect has been remarkable.

“We have more children attending school regularly, and parents are happier knowing their children are learning in a safe and clean environment. The NSSF 7 Hills Run has truly changed our school,” she said.

Sunday’s event was more than a race. Families warmed up with aerobics sessions, and participants each qualified for a free medical check-up courtesy of UMC Victoria Hospital. The crowd was entertained by Elijah Kitaka, who performed live, keeping the atmosphere lively as runners prepared for the course.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development Aggrey Kibenge (C) takes part in the NSSF 7 Hills Run.

A decade of impact

The NSSF Kampala Hills Run began in 2015 as a partnership between the NSSF and the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA). The inaugural race took place in 2016, and NSSF has remained a consistent sponsor, helping transform the event into a major fundraising platform for public education. Over the years, the run has raised millions of shillings, refurbished dozens of schools and encouraged healthy lifestyles among participants.

Other sponsors for this year’s run included Nation Media Group, which provided extensive media coverage. John Birungi, Brand Manager – Print at Monitor Publications Limited, praised the initiative:

“The NSSF 7 Hills Run is more than just a sporting event — it is a celebration of community, health, and education. As a media partner, we are proud to highlight the dedication of the runners and the tangible impact the funds raised have on schools in Kampala. Events like this show how sport can truly transform lives, and we are committed to amplifying that story to our readers.”

Artiste Elijah Kitaka entertains participants of the NSSF 7 Hills Run at Kololo Independence Grounds.

UMC Victoria Hospital provided medical services, and several corporate partners supported logistics and safety, ensuring the smooth running of the event.

“The NSSF 7 Hills Run is a celebration of fitness, family, and community. It shows that sport can drive real social change and bring people together for a common cause,” Ayota added.

Key statistics

Participants: Over 10,000

Funds Raised: Shs1.5 billion

Impact on Schools: 12% increase in student enrolment; 10% reduction in dropouts

Beneficiary Schools: Namirembe, Kyebando, Banda Primary Schools (and others)

Race Distances: 21km and 10km

Entertainment: Elijah Kitaka live performance