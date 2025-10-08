Running for Mama on Independence Day

All is set for the inaugural Independence Marathon (IM) this Thursday, October 9, as Uganda marks 63 years of self-rule with a unique blend of patriotism, fitness, and philanthropy.

Organised by Team Matooke, the marathon builds on the theme Do It For Mama and will feature four race categories — 42.2km, 21.1km, 10km, and 5km — drawing both serious and social runners.

Beyond celebrating national pride and promoting fitness, participants will also be running for safe motherhood, with part of the proceeds going towards supporting the maternity ward at Entebbe Hospital.

Competitive segments — 42.2km and 21.1km — will be open exclusively to recreational runners who belong to running clubs, with prize awards reserved for them.

“Elite professionals can take part,” said Robert Kabushenga, the event coordinator and two-time Comrades finisher, “but only in a non-competitive capacity.”

The 42.2km full marathon will start at International School of Uganda (ISU) in Lubowa, with runners expected to arrive by 5am and set off at 6am sharp for effective route management. Parking will be available at the venue, with organisers emphasising strict and elaborate procedures to ensure safety and smooth coordination.

The 21.1km half marathon will begin at Voice Mall, Bwebajja, where runners usually find the first water stop during the monthly Kla–Ebb runs. Parking will be at Taibah International School, about 500 metres down the valley. The half marathon will start at 6:30am.

For the 10km and 5km categories, runners and walkers will start and finish at Lake Victoria Primary School, Entebbe, with a 7am flag-off. All races will finish at the aforementioned venue.

“To ease movement after the races, a complimentary shuttle service will operate, ferrying participants back to Bwebajja and Lubowa at intervals to collect their vehicles,” added Kabushenga.

Hydration, nutrition, medical support, and vibration stations will be available at all major points along the route — including Lweza, Kigo, Kajjansi, Bwebajja, Kisubi, Nkumba, Kitubulu, Victoria Mall, Church Road, and the finish venue.