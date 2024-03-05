Rwamwanja Refugee girls find hope in football

Justin Baseme,15, came to Uganda as a three year old in 2009 from the Democratic Republic of Congo with her guardians. Their Northern Kivu, Goma home had been ravaged by the FDLR Rebels, killing about 700 people.

In Uganda, she has found a home in Rwamwanja Refugee Settlement, Kamwenge District for over a decade. She is by the day putting behind her traumatic early childhood and pushing to lead a purposeful life.

“I have learnt almost everything I know during my time in Uganda,” Baseme said while attending a football clinic conducted by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Uganda.

It is run together with Soltilo Bright Stars, United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and its implementing partners as a build up to this year’s Women’s Day celebrations.

The climaxed with a full kit donation from Japanese women's football club, Chifure AS Elfen Saitama, to the Kyempango Community Girls team, which was handed over by the JICA Chief Representative Inoue Yoichi.

“Playing football has given me the confidence to feel good at something. I also have the opportunity to progress through the ranks and play at the top level if I keep working hard,” Yoichi said.

Three girls from Baseme’s team, Kyempango Community Girls, were scouted by Fort Portal based Kings of Kings SS. The latter is a girls' football powerhouse Baseme dreams of attending.

Sandra Nsimire, the women representative for refugees in the settlement camp is aware of the plight of refugee girls.

Child marriage, marginalization and gender based violence top the list of faced day to day challenges.

She believes there is a need for more initiatives to equip girls in the refugee settlement with skills.

“Such activities are really important because they drive the women empowerment agenda. By the time some of these girls got here, they had faced unpleasant experiences at an early age. We have to deal with the shock and trauma then instill confidence to help them chase their dreams,” explained Nsimire.

A total of 75 refugees and hosts aged between 16 and 19 partook in the clinic that had Global Preparatory School, Kyempango Community Team, Western Giant Girls Football Academy, Kataryeba Council and Kings of Kings all present.