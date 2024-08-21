Rwenzori Marathon: Fun Cycling Uganda off to Kasese

Members of Fun Cycling Uganda (FCU) spent Tuesday night in Kyegegwa following a gruelling ride that started from Kampala in the early hours of the day.

The group of 20 cyclists has set out for a 360km ride ahead of the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon slated for this weekend in Kasese.

FCU is a prominent Kampala-based cycling group, known for its commitment to promoting cycling as a means of enhancing physical fitness, environmental consciousness, and tourism.

The journey started from the Independence Monument in the centre of Kampala and will take three stages for the group to touch base in Kasese on Thursday.

The first leg covered 181km from Kampala to Kyegegwa, while the second leg will span 103km from Kyegegwa to Fort Portal. The group will then ride the 75km stretch from Fort Portal to Kasese on Thursday.

Eddie Okila, the FCU Club Secretary, emphasised the significance of the ride, stating, "By challenging ourselves to this 360km journey, we aim to demonstrate the benefits of cycling as a sustainable and healthy mode of transportation. The ride also serves to raise awareness about the beauty and tourism potential of Uganda's landscapes, which aligns with the marathon's goals.”

Ras. B. Ssali is among the leaders of Fun Cycling.

With the Rwenzori Marathon happening in Kasese, FCU saw this as an opportunity to join hands and add promote Uganda.

“It is because of the marathon that this is happening in the first place. Our ride to Kasese is a symbolic act that ties into the marathon’s broader mission. Both our cycling event and the marathon aim to foster a healthier lifestyle, boost tourism, and support local communities, making them complementary initiatives that reinforce each other's goals.”

In a show of solidarity, a group of Kenyan cyclists, who share the same passion for cycling, will join FCU on their journey to Kasese, starting from Fort Portal.