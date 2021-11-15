S. Africa humbles Uganda in Africa Netball Championships
What you need to know:
- The She Cranes started on a high note scoring two goals before South Africa responded.
Uganda’s national netball team, She Cranes, have lost their unbeaten run to South Africa in the game that ended 57-37 at the ongoing Africa Netball Championship in Windhoek, Namibia.
Uganda had earlier won against Zambia, Tanzania, Botswana, Kenya Namibia and Zimbabwe in the round –robin format tournament.
The She Cranes started on a high note scoring two goals before South Africa responded. However the resilient and outstanding South African players equalized the She Cranes and later extended the lead to the end of the quarter.
Uganda continued trailing behind the opponents till the final whistle.
The She Cranes will tomorrow play against Malawi to complete the Africa Netball Championships.
Monday’s result
South Africa 57-37 Uganda
Tomorrow’s fixture
Uganda vs. Malawi