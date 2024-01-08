Sadik Nasiwu: Volleyball is in a better place than I found it

On January 31, 2024, Sadik Nasiwu will be marking three years in office as president of the Uganda Volleyball Federation.

His landslide victory in the 2021 elections handed him the opportunity of returning to the helm of Ugandan volleyball after four years away.

Heavily criticised by some stakeholders for failing to attract sponsorships into the game and take it to the next level, Nasiwu believes volleyball is in a better place now than he found it when taking over from Hadija Namanda.

The president discussed his term of office and plans for the remaining one year in an exclusive interview with Emanzi Ndyamuhaki.

How would you describe your time in office so far?

Our term of office is ending in 2025 but we have moved almost three years, we have only one year left and when I look at how we came in and where we are, we have gone very far. When you look at our league, it has stabilised. We don’t have challenges despite not having sponsors, we are able to meet all our dues like paying referees, hiring of the venues and making sure that we run without any encumbrances. The only challenges we have got in the course of the league are of the national team engagements that require teams to have some of their games postponed.

We have been able to manage our financials properly. Our men’s national team was in Rwanda and performed very well and we also sent our women’s team to Cameroon, and that shows that the clubs are doing a good job and as a federation we are making sure that our teams go out there and compete.

Recently, we had Sport-S, one of our premier clubs performing well at the CAVB Zone V Club Championship in Rwanda. There is a lot we have tried to harmonize and I would say that if we came in at 20%, we are now between 70 and 80 and I think come 2024, we can push that to 90%. We now have offices and are settled but there is a lot we still have to do early in 2024.

We are in good terms with all our partners. We are in good terms with the Uganda Olympic Committee, National Council of Sports, our zonal head, CAVB and FIVB. Keeping a clean sheet in those areas with no antagonism is very important for the development of the game.

Since you came into office, you have failed to get any sponsors on board, what has been the biggest challenge in that regard?

Our biggest sponsorship was NSSF and they had already promised that they were going to move with us but there have been challenges in the management the last two years. They had to put us on a pause and some of these other companies are promising to join us. We have some companies we can’t reveal, they had assured us of support but face challenges along the way. I believe some of those challenges are becoming history and we shall go back to them.

Without any sponsorships, funds for volleyball have to come from individual’s pockets, how are you managing to run activities?

We have a challenge and the good thing our clubs are aware of it. In our last meeting, we told them what we are going through and they improved their fees. We also have a blessing that most of our game is played outdoors and these universities don't charge us. We have tried to lower our costs of operation and here and there, we get some support from the confederation (CAVB) to make sure that we run the league.

The league has to run at whatever cost because it is the biggest product, it says it all. Some of these championships are a one-off but the league is very important in our day-to-day running of our game.

We have managed, though, it’s not easy. We don’t have any debts and I believe we shall close this year when our books are clean.

When you look at the time left on this term, what will your focus be on and what should stakeholders expect?

We are trying to make sure that if we are to leave, let us leave the federation with a sponsor, mainly a league sponsor. Secondly, we want to leave the federation with a constitution which is in tandem with the changes. The constitution we have is almost 20 years old and as soon as we came in we took up that exercise, we have been with the congress and most of the things have been done apart from one thing still missing which is the categorization like regions. We are trying to see which districts to put together so that they can make a region and that should be able to get representation in the congress. We have been having districts and they are quite many, some are not active and that makes the congress bulky. In principle we agreed in congress to categorize in regions or zones and that should be done before the next elections so that we don’t have 400 or 500 delegates.

You talk about a good relationship with NCS and yet we had the men’s senior team missing the African Championship, what reason did they give for not funding the team?

Before the women travelled to Cameroon, we went to NCS and told them that we have two teams and one is going to Cairo, another one to Cameroon. Obviously, with the releases not coming in time and not being 100%, they told us to pick one team we should focus on because of the uncertainty of resources.

By that time, they hadn't even got the money. We decided to go with women because the men had previously been to Rwanda and we didn't want to see two encounters for men when there was nothing for the women. They advised us to solicit for money and go and they would refund. We borrowed around and took women.

When it came to the men, even the money we had borrowed, they hadn’t given us. They advised us not to put a lot of weight on ourselves because this thing was very expensive. We had to call it off.

But they managed to come in for our ladies. Finally, they kept their word and we got that money and were able to pay someone who had supported us.

That relationship even if they cannot meet what we feel should be met but if we can sit down, discuss, understand and share the challenges, come up with decisions, they might be hard decisions to swallow but the table is open and we can discuss. That is why I say that we have a good relationship.

In the discussions you have had, what is the fate of these teams in future engagements?

When we went to NCS, our budget was around Shs120m but because of our understanding, they raised it to around Shs320m so, if we handle these dynamics properly, and are not into pulling ropes, they understand and appreciate and I believe we can even go to Shs600m from government funding. That will make the work we are doing very easy.

As a federation, your biggest members are the clubs, when you see the challenges they face, what is the future like for them?

The future of volleyball lies within institutionalised clubs, like Uganda Police, KCCA, UPDF, Prisons and other institutions like universities that have budgets. These individual clubs, they cannot sustain if those individuals are not in existence. In the long term, their existence is not there.

But for institutions, which are perpetual in nature, they will always exist. If you compare with Kenya and Rwanda, the institutional clubs are the ones doing well and that is the only way we have to go.

These institutional clubs exist but are not that competitive, have you engaged the people who run them to interest them further?

We have had conversations and direct engagements with these institutions. If you look at KCCA, the women’s team is doing well, you go to Prisons, we have discussed and supported them. They also have their structural bureaucracies but we know very well that the future lies with them.

But for clubs that want to adopt the concept of individualism in nature, we also allow them because they are doing a very good job. They are giving opportunities to the players and that is good. I come from KAVC, it’s not an institutional club but we have been there for over 50 years now. Some clubs adapt, they go down and come up. It is good to think about the institutions but even individual clubs are doing a good job.

Speaking individual clubs, a team like OBB won the league in 2022 but is on the verge of collapsing, what sort of picture does that portray for Ugandan volleyball?

It portrays a bad picture. That a team has come, assembles good athletes, wins the league, almost wins National Club Championship, qualifies for Africa Club Championship and after one year, it is non-existent.

That shows you that the people who were behind this team did not foresee the burden of what they are going for or they underestimated and thought when they win, automatically the sponsors will be flying in there and then. It is not like that in volleyball, it takes time.

So, it paints a bad picture but luckily, most of our traditional clubs have not been affected that much because for them they have adapted.

What are you doing to help these clubs stay afloat, considering they don’t get anything back from the game?

Before I went away, we used to have a cash prize for the winner and that would help a bit when there was need to travel for continental engagements. And, we would help as a federation where we could.

But, as I told you, we don’t have a sponsor and the same challenge goes to these clubs. We need to figure in some of these costs into our budget when we are giving a sponsor, that we need to crown the champion.

And, when you crown a champion and you have put like $3000, at least they will pay participation fees and have a starting point. But, the challenge we have as I told you, we need to bring in a sponsor and that is what is our focus.

As someone close to CAVB and FIVB, do you think they have done enough to help their member federations? How much support is there for federations to grow the game?

We don’t receive cash from either FIVB or CAVB but they give us technical and physical support, material support. I think that is the best they can do but we have CAVB and FIVB Congresses in 2024 and we are lucky these are elective congresses.

I think we shall be able to bring it to the candidates who are coming to lobby for votes from us. We have to tell them that we have lagged behind and ask what they are doing to ensure federations get some money to support them. I think that is the opportunity we have now.

Otherwise as per now, there is nothing. We only have technical courses, balls, some equipment and that’s what we are clinging on.

You have been accused of being far away from the sport this time round and seemingly disinterested in proceedings. Some say you only came back to serve your own interests; how would you respond to that?

I don't have any post I have got since I was elected. I went back to Uganda Volleyball Federation when I was the Treasurer of Uganda Olympic Committee and that is the only position I still hold outside volleyball.

I am not a board member of CAVB, I am not a board member of the zone. So, if they think I had come in for personal interest, where is it? Those are just allegations which cannot be substantiated and those are the rumours that can pass.

But on top of that, if I am given an opportunity to become a member of African Volleyball, it would be good for Uganda. Those are people who just want to smear me, I have not had any position since I was elected, I was a Treasurer at UOC and that’s where I still am.

Even if I wasn’t the president of volleyball, I would still be here (UOC) serving my mandate. For me I came to serve volleyball and you have seen how far we have moved.

Let them feel free if they really have something, we are going to organise elections, and the other election I wasn’t in office but I managed to win and I believe if I want to stand again, I will go back and tell them what I have done and if they feel there is someone better than me, well and good. This is something we are volunteering, time and even sometimes digging into our own pockets to make sure the game keeps going and most of them understand this.

But obviously, you will never fail to have one or two people talking because even when I was contesting, I never got 100% so such characters being there should not really sway me away from the objective. The majority know how much effort and time I have put in this game.

Some of the people asking these questions are not actually delegates otherwise if they had issues, they would send their club or associations to ask them in the AGM and we answer them.

What would you say is the biggest challenge for volleyball in taking the next step? The sport seems like it takes two steps forward and five backwards?

First, the national teams, when you look at the new NCS law, it takes away national team engagements. They are products of the country and that is a good gesture and we are only looking at how it is going to be implemented.

Most of the challenges we are facing are not unique to volleyball. We have had many federations, some even kneeling to get sponsorship to go and participate in international engagements. But now there is a deliberate effort by government and we need to give them time. They have shown us that they can do it.

For volleyball in particular, the future is bright. I don’t want to be pessimistic. If I compare UVF to all other federations apart from football which is not a game, I don’t know where I can put it, our existence is countrywide. We have leagues in the West, North and East, there are not many federations that have that.

When we come to clubs, you have Serie A, B and C. We have the biggest catch, look at the numbers, we have the numbers.

Volleyball is like a moving wagon, when it gains momentum, and starts moving, we shall be overwhelmed but the mission is, every locomotive has to be fired up and that is what we are doing.

Let us not be pessimistic, volleyball has a very bright future and we are trying to open up and make sure everything goes well. I have been engaging NCS and things are now better, I have engaged UOC and everything is ok, Zone V, everything is getting better and who knows? I might be your next president of Zone V.

Now that you mention the leadership if Zone V, is that something you have in mind?

We are going to have elections as African Volleyball and I think Uganda deserves representation on the African board. And that is what we are discussing with the current president because for her she’s no going to be elected, she has eight years and we are telling her we have to be represented.

It may not necessarily be a zonal president but we have to be on the board so that we are on the table where decisions are made. One of the options is either to be a Vice President, zonal president or heading any commission so those options are there. The fact that the president is not going to be contesting, she is going to have a big say about who is coming in to join her but we are engaging.

And locally, you have a year left on your term, do you have plans of seeking re-election?

Personally, I didn't even want to come back to be president but when you look at the situation by then, the game was going down. It had become a one-person game.

If any of my own challenges me, mainly from the executive and they have reasons, I could even decide to step out because I am busy. I am busy at UOC, at my small business and at my work place so I could step out.

My interest is to watch this game continue but if they don’t, then I have one term to serve and I can serve it. This term has been crazy and going into the next one, I don’t think it will be that stressing like we are beginning from zero.

Don’t you think there is a leadership problem in Ugandan volleyball, considering there are not many people challenging you for the presidency?

Volleyball has competent people but the game needs sacrifice. If resources were everywhere, deploying those resources would have been very easy. But there is a challenge that resources are not readily available and there is a lot you do and sometimes you report later when things are good. Some people are not ready for that so, it needs someone who is ready to sacrifice.

Factfile

NAME: Sadik Zaid Nasiwu

Role: Uganda Volleyball Federation President

Date of birth: May 28, 1973 (age 50)

Marital status: Married

Profession: Accountant

Occupation: Accountant / Business

Hobbies: Playing and watching volleyball

Favourite food: Rice and peas

Favourite sporting moment: Watching Olympics finals in Japan