Sailfish get timely pool boost as nationals draw close

Sailfish and USF will look to fully maximize the swimming pool at Ambrosili International School. PHOTO/MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA 

By  Makhtum Muziransa

  • Meanwhile, USF, which also used to hold Masters' Championships at GEMS could potentially strike a deal with Ambrosoli to hold the galas.

No sporting entity was hit as much as Sailfish Swim Club when GEMS Cambridge International School then in Butabiika closed shop at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

