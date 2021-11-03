Sailfish get timely pool boost as nationals draw close

No sporting entity was hit as much as Sailfish Swim Club when GEMS Cambridge International School then in Butabiika closed shop at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

The seven year old swim club had set base in the school, where they had almost unfettered access to the swimming pool in the premises, and when the lockdown happened, the coaches only expected to return to unfit swimmers and not a lack of a facility.

Therefore, the lifting of the lockdowns on sports - first in September 2020 and later this year in June - did not come with much enthusiasm for Sailfish, who have had to rent hours at hotels to keep the club up and running.

"We have 76 swimmers and we have struggled to manage numbers," coach Joseph Kabogoza told Daily Monitor on Saturday.

"We put up time frames; midday, 1pm, 3pm and 4pm. So parents had to book for their children slots within those times everyday to swim.

But also, at hotels, the swimmers get exposed to things we have no control over like wild music, people drinking and so on."

The tidings will change now after Ambrosoli International School in Bugolobi, through their head of school Emma Norris, offered to bail the club out with their pool on weekdays at 4pm and Saturday mornings.

The relationship between club and school is not entirely new. Before one of Sailfish's most popular swimmers Jeremy Rieck left Uganda for Zambia a few years ago, he had left GEMS for Ambrosoli.

His efforts for his new school in various international schools competitions (ISSAK), which GEMS had dominated for three years before its closure, enticed more families from Ambrosoli to join Sailfish. This ongoing relationship triggered the bailout and the school will now look forward to becoming a force in ISSAK competitions.

"It is a timely boost because the nationals (Uganda Swimming Federation Club Championships) are only weeks away and up until Saturday, we had no idea how and where we would hold our club trials.

Now, we have a proper competition 25m pool (with six lanes) which gives our swimmers a chance to pace themselves.

We also have new swimmers who can hit qualification times but have never been to a gala. So they will have this chance to learn how to dive," Kabogoza added.

Meanwhile, USF, which also used to hold Masters' Championships at GEMS could potentially strike a deal with Ambrosoli to hold the galas.

"Many swimming plans were altered by Covid and we have been trying to find ways to survive.