Sand Cranes handed stiff Afcon group 

By Denis Bbosa

The beach soccer national team - the Sand Cranes - joy of storming the first ever Afcon tourney has been met with a daunting group draw.

The Sand Cranes have been pitted against hosts Senegal,DR Congo and neighbors Tanzania in group A

Group B is equally complex with Seychelles, Egypt Morocco and Mozambique.

Next month's tourney in Dakar will see Uganda commence her maiden journey with Tanzania before playing Senegal and Congo last.

Sand Cranes coach Salim Muwonge acknowledged the tricky nature of the group but remained optimistic of a decent outing.

"We have a tough draw but we know how we shall handle the matches. Senegal is very tough and playing at home. Tanzania are our neighbours and we have played them many times. Congo is new to us. We know little about them," Muwonge told Daily Monitor after yesterday's draws in Senegal.

He added; "My players will be ready for the tournament and we shall carry out a lot of technical analysis on them before we travel to Senegal. We shall surprise teams during the tournament."

On a third attempt, Uganda made the cut after would-be opponents Ghana threw in the towel citing Covid19 challenges.

2021 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS

GROUP A: Senegal, DR Congo, Tanzania, Uganda

GROUP B: Egypt, Mozambique, Morocco, Seychelles