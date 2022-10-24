Sand Cranes heal Lions bruises with Madagascar scalp

The writing was on the wall that the Uganda Cranes were bound to bow down to six-time Afcon Beach Soccer winners Senegal on Saturday in Mozambique.



The Teranga Lions devoured the Sand Cranes without a fight back in the 10-1 mauling at Vilankulo Beach in Maputo and remained on course to retain the trophy for the fourth straight time.

On Sunday, the Sand Cranes got their groove back by grinding Madagascar 6-3 to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Back to the Senegal massacre, Angelo Schrinizi's boys exhibited ineptness in defence, lacked set pieces taking ideas, gave Senegalese too much respect and left the Swiss tactician with a goalkeeping puzzle to solve.

"We didn't play well in one on one situation in defence, we were not in control, we had no chances and we have to work on our accuracy.

"Madagascar is not Senegal who are flying too high for us at the moment," Schrinizi revealed.

He had juggled his two goalkeepers Meddie Kibirige and Samson Kirya with each allowing in goals for fun.

Amar Samb, Seydina Diagne and Raoul Mendy (brace) scored for Senegal to make it 4-0 inside the first period. Only Seydina Diagne scored in the second before Samb and and Mamadou Sylla strikes sent the lead out of Uganda's reach.Baker Lukooya's effort was rendered a consolation.

Senegal, ranked ranked eighth in the world, stamped their authority on the tournament right from the start and the heavy defeat against fifth rated Uganda, showed why they are the best team on the continent.

Nkuubi delight

Against the Madagascans at the Vilanculos Arena in Maputo, forward Brian Nkuubi turned into a merchant of menace with four collector's item goals that inspired the Sand Cranes to an unassailable 6-3 victory.

Isma Kawawulo and Joshua Lubwama also responded with well weighed goals as the team's general performance greatly improved as they played with belief and purpose.

"We must beat these opponents to reach the semifinals,” Schrinizi warned ahead of today's decider against the scary Egyptians that beat Madagascar 4-3 via spot kicks on Saturday.

Uganda lost 7-3 to the Pharaohs in the Cosafa tournament two weeks ago but this encounter promises to be different ball game all together.