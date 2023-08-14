Sarah Nazziwa: Overcoming stigma to triumph in para badminton

On a typical day, Sarah Nazziwa, a 30-year-old timber seller based in Bwaise, has a bustling stall that not only sustains her but also supports her three-year-old daughter. However, Nazziwa’s life took an unexpected turn during her Senior Four year in 2010 at Everest College in Luweero District when she was diagnosed with a severe spinal infection that would extremely change her life's trajectory.

The initial symptoms of the infection were vague and misleading—fevers, headaches, back pains, and joint discomfort. As the infection progressed, tingling pain further complicated her condition, robbing her of sensory experiences. Typically, spinal infections are caused by fungi or bacteria located in the spine. In the absence of specific symptoms, spinal infections may initially go undetected. Spinal infection is one of four major spinal pathologies of concern to musculoskeletal practitioners, along with Cauda Equina Syndrome (CES), Spinal Fracture, and Malignancy. This can lead to serious personal complications, such as paralysis and spinal instability.

Despite numerous medical evaluations, the infection remained elusive until her admission to Mulago Hospital, where the source of her suffering was finally identified. Regrettably, this diagnosis meant Nazziwa would spend the remainder of her life confined to a wheelchair.

Overcoming stigma

Over three difficult years, Nazziwa found herself at the Katalemwa Cheshire Home for Rehabilitation Services in Gayaza, undergoing intensive physiotherapy to adapt to her new reality.

"I was so frustrated with the reality of a life with disability. The reality of living as a person with limited mobility seemed unfathomable, and I found myself immersed in days of tearful contemplation," recounted Nazziwa, an infectious smile now gracing her face.

Despite the overwhelming frustration and despair she initially felt, Nazziwa’s determination gradually emerged, transforming her outlook on life.

During her time at Katalemwa, Nazziwa underwent a transformative experience as she acquired essential skills in achieving independence.

With the newfound ability to sit independently, she embarked on a journey to secure her livelihood.

After trying her hand at various ventures, including a short-lived popcorn business due to competitive pressures, she teamed up with a friend to establish a timber-selling enterprise in Bwaise.

A new world

Nazziwa’s interests during her school days were far removed from sports, concentrating instead on music, dance, and drama.

However, a chance encounter with para-badminton player Elizabeth Rukundo in 2022 ignited her interest in sports as a form of therapy.

"Sometimes, a chance meeting can change the course of our lives. Liz sparked a fire within me, unveiling sports as a therapeutic path I had never considered before," Nazziwa said.

She took up para-badminton training in preparation for the Uganda International Open 2022 at the MTN Arena in Lugogo, a journey that took two months.

During her debut appearance, Nazziwa clinched two silver medals, in both the singles and mixed doubles categories. In an eventful singles event, she overcame teammate Cissy Nagawa in the first round 2-0 before eliminating Jennifer Bumali in the semis to book a place in the finals. She lost the final to Egypt's Shaimaa Samy Abdellatif in straight sets.

"This moment was the turning point in my life. Those medals reinforced my conviction that with more training, I could surpass even my own expectations," Nazziwa said.

Her coach, Ronald Lule, praised her work ethic, acknowledging her innate abilities and emphasising the need for additional effort to compete on the international stage.

"To excel on the global platform," Lule advised, "she must infuse her dedication with an extra determination and push herself beyond her current boundaries," Lule said.

While Nazziwa initially struggled with the physical demands of training especially warm ups, she eventually adjusted and found herself drawn to sports as a means of self-improvement and empowerment. She even thought of options such as sitting volleyball and wheelchair rugby.

She personally liked tennis but the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) did not have a provision for the physically handicapped.

"Badminton looked similar to me like tennis and that is why I finally chose badminton," she said.

"Through badminton, I have been granted remarkable opportunities—among them, overcoming the shackles of stigma exploring new places," said Nazziwa.

In a surprising twist, basketball also became part of her newfound passion, leading her to balance her training between para-badminton and basketball sessions.

Nazziwa navigates her commitments by engaging in both training sessions regularly. In the evenings, she trains badminton with the students of Mbogo High School after their classes. On the early mornings of Tuesdays and Thursdays, she trains basketball as she enriches her multi-faceted athletic journey.

Challenges

Despite her rapid progress, Nazziwa's journey has not been without challenges. The availability of standard wheelchairs remains a constraint, leading to a situation where players are compelled to share them during their competitions.

Nazziwa is aware of the challenges this poses, emphasising the potential unhygienic consequences of chair sharing. Her concerns extend beyond discomfort; she fears the potential transmission of infections to fellow players. Given that individuals like herself, who contend with spinal infections, often grapple with bowel and urine continence issues, Nazziwa underscores the urgency of addressing this critical aspect within the badminton's infrastructure urgently.

On the court, she is still struggling with shuttles that require her to bend but she is training hard to improve in her game.

In her state, she wants government to make public transport accessible for people who use wheelchairs.

“All the time, I have to use a boda-boda to training. This is very costly and sometimes risky,” she said.

Coming of age

The pinnacle of Nazziwa’s sports journey was her participation in the Bahrain Para Badminton International 2023, where she faced defeat but gained invaluable experience.

"The cheers from the audience were overwhelming. I was not used to play before such a crowd," said Nazziwa.

However, her redemption arrived at the Africa Para Badminton Championships 2023, where she secured two gold medals in the doubles and singles events, effectively solidifying her reputation as a rising star.

Her accomplishments have not gone unnoticed, as she was honoured as the best badminton player of the month of July at the Real Stars awards ceremony in Kampala. This recognition fuels her determination to push even harder towards her ultimate goal: qualifying for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Badminton competition.

"This gives me the motivation to work even harder," said the 30-year-old athlete, who is actively pursuing Olympic qualification points to Paris 2024.

Road to Paris

Nazziwa stands amidst a cohort of athletes, all striving to accumulate the ranking points for participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Badminton competition. In Paris, 120 players will take part in the competition, and there will be 16 events where medals will be awarded. This is an increase from the 14 events in the Tokyo 2020 games.

The qualification hinges upon their ability to amass world ranking points through active participation in tournaments held within the Paralympic qualifying period.

With an eye on securing her spot, Nazziwa has strategically set her sights on engaging in a minimum of two key events.

Presently, Nazziwa holds a global ranking, firmly sitting in the 15th position with a tally of 11,175 points in the Wheelchair One category. Joining her in this pursuit are fellow Ugandans Sylvia Nakanda, Jennifer Bumali Kabuwo, and Kunaisa Kyakuwaire, all standing shoulder to shoulder as they strive to realise their Paralympic dreams.

She will start by competing in the Dubai Para Badminton International 2023, followed by participating in the Egypt International in July 2024.

“I want to be able to compete at the Olympics and use my disabilities to change the narrative for disabled people,” Nazziwa said.

In brief

Name: Sarah Nazziwa

Date of birth: November 23, 1992

Parents: Phionah Nabadda & Fred Kizza