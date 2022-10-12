Schirinzi: Sand Cranes closer to World Cup dream

New Content Item (1)
New Content Item (1)

By  Denis Bbosa

monitor

What you need to know:

On  Monday, the Sand Cranes resumed residential training at the Fufa Technical Centre  in Njeru with Schirinzi  extending an olive branch to new faces in order to address the frailties noted in Durban. 

Former Switzerland beach soccer coach Angelo Schirinzi  believes  the Uganda beach soccer team - Sand Cranes have narrowed the space on African heavyweights  Senegal and Mozambique and should now psyche up for the 2023 World Cup 12th edition.

The Swiss, in charge of the Sand Cranes on a short time deal, tested the waters at the just concluded Cosafa beach soccer tourney in South Africa finishing third albeit losing  horribly to upcoming Afcon opponents Senegal and Egypt. 

On  Monday, the Sand Cranes resumed residential training at the Fufa Technical Centre  in Njeru with Schirinzi  extending an olive branch to new faces in order to address the frailties noted in Durban. 

Also Read

"I'm impressed that the players included in the team are motivated and are ready to challenge the established ones.

"One of the positives we got from Cosafa is that we beat a Mozambique side that represented Africa in the World Cup last year  and that gave us belief that with hard work, we can use the Afcon to qualify for  the World Cup," Schirinzi noted.

The Sand Cranes, making a second return to Afcon due in Maputo late this month, can only qualify for their maiden World Cup if they make the finals. Uganda occupies Group B alongside Senegal, Madagascar and Egypt while Group A has Mozambique, Malawi, Nigeria and Morocco.

Like the Dakar edition, the Sand Cranes will open up with six-time winners Senegal on October 22 before taking on Madagascar the following day and then take on Egypt on October 24.

"We have to move forward, increase the quality of our setpieces and work tooth and nail towards our world Cup ambitions," Schirinzi  added.

Steven Nyalimo(Kiringente), Nicholas Mwere(Jinja Lions), Onyango Herbert (Jinja Lions), Peter Mukwata (Mutoola) and Sharif Lubega (Buganda Royal ) are the new kids on the block pushing for berths on the plane to Mozambique week Wednesday. 


Afcon Beach Soccer tourney

Mozambique, Maputo

October 21-28

Group A: Mozambique, Malawi, Nigeria and Morocco

Group B: Uganda, Senegal, Madagascar and Egypt

Sand Cranes fixtures

October 22: Senegal vs. Uganda

October 23: Uganda vs. Madagascar

October 24: Uganda vs. Egypt


Summoned Afcon Beach Soccer Team

Goalkeepers

Samson Kirya, Meddie Kibirige and Ronald Mutebi

Defenders

Peter Mukwata, Sharif Lubega , Paul Lule, Jonathan Kikonyogo, Allan Katwe, Asharif Apuuli, Paul Kato, Ronald Magwali, Herbert Onyango

Forwards

Isma Kawawulo, Baker Lukoya, Ambrose Kigozi, Joshua Lubwama, Shaka Ssozi, Nicholas Mwere, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Brian Nkuubi  and Steven Nyalimo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.