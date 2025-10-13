School of Tomorrow top Independence Gala

With four swimmers topping their age categories, School of Tomorrow Uganda (Sotu) defended their Uganda Aquatics National Independence Championships title at Greenhill Academy Kibuli on Saturday.

Sotu, which is mostly a collection of swimmers that study at home and could otherwise swim as individuals scored 1,494 points while Aga Khan Academy finished second on 1,255 points, and the The North Green School (TNGS) got their first podium finish with 1,145 points just ahead of the hosts (1,135).

Sotu's Jonathan Kaweesa was the biggest points collector with 80 points from topping all of his four individual races in the 13-14 years age group. The swimmers took part in the 50m backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, and 25m freestyle events.

Kaweesa was so ahead of his age group's grid that Hill Preparatory School's Arthur Nsubuga followed with 61 points while the host's Paulsen Kilara was third with 50 points.

In the 13-14 girls' category, Sotu's Zara Mbanga came top with 70 points after topping the 50m breaststroke, coming second in both the 50m backstroke and butterfly, and third in 25m freestyle.

Aga Khan's Tyrah Muganzi topped the 50m backstroke and butterfly - the only events she did - but finished 6th just ahead of Aga Khan's Crystal Ssemanda (36 points), who topped the 25m freestyle and came third in her other only event (50m back). The two finished behind Sotu's Mackayla Ssali (63 points), Hillside Primary School's Chloe Nazziwa (51), British School of Kampala (BSK) Rafters' Paula Nabukeera (48), and TNGS' Angella Businge (47).

15 & Over

Sotu also had Pendo Kaumi (60) and Peyton Suubi (76) top the 15 & Over boys' and girls' age groups respectively.

Kaumi topped the senior boys in 50m fly and back, plus 25m free to earn his points while Suubi took charge of the 50m events and came third in 25m free behind Vienna College Namugongo's Karimah Katemba and Aga Khan's Paloma Kirabo.

Katemba and Kirabo finished second (68 points) and third (66) in the senior girl's category respectively. For the senior boys, TNGS's Nathan Nsereko (53) and Sotu's Ian Aziku (51) were second and third respectively.

11-12 Years

Mushirah Nabatanzi topped the 11-12 year old girls with 76 points after topping the 50m breaststroke and fly events, plus 25m freestyle. Liorah Lumu, who topped the 50m backstroke, finished second overall with 67 points while Hill Preparatory's Alba Ihunde (61) was 3rd.

For the boys, Kristian Bwisho of Shree Sahajanand scored 73 points after topping 50m breaststroke and 25m free. Elisha Kato, who represented Hill Preparatory, topped the 50m backstroke while Elijah Ayesiga of Sotu topped the 50m fly as both 12 year old boys finished joint second with 68 points.

10 & Under

Hill Preparatory's Raan Batuk topped the 10 & Under boys with 72 points after topping the 50m breaststroke and 25m free events.

Hillside's Ashley Kimuli topped the 50m fly and 50m back events but finished third on 61 points - four behind Greenhill's Austin Wanyama.

For the junior girls, Aga Khan's Denorah Natabi scored 71 points after topping 50m breaststroke and 50m backstroke.

Light Academy's Paulette Wakabi was second overall (65 points) and topped the 25m freestyle while Greenhill's Paula Aryemo topped the 50m fly. Aryemo, however, finished 5th overall a point behind Shree's Nyla Musoke (45 points) in 4th while The Olive School's Talitha Siima was 3rd with 60 points.

Relays

In the mixed 4x50m medley relays, Greenhill topped the 10 & Unders ahead of Hill Preparatory and The Olive School while Sotu topped the other age groups.

In 11-12, Hill Preparatory and Greenhill joined Sotu on the podium while Aga Khan and BSK Rafters came second and third in the 13-14 age group. Ndejje University and Aga Khan joined Sotu on the 15 & Over age group podium.

In the mixed 4x25m freestyle relays, Greenhill topped the 10 & Unders while Sotu topped the 11-12 and 13-14 age groups. Aga Khan topped the 15 & Over age group.

In the gender medley relays, The Olive School topped the 10 & Under girls' 4x50m medley relay while Greenhill topped the boys.

Sotu topped both the boys and girls' medley relays in the 11-12 age group. In 13-14, Aga Khan topped the girls while Sotu topped the boys. Sotu also topped the 15 & Over boys while Greenhill topped the girls.

Vision for Africa topped the 10 & Under girls' 4x25m freestyle relay while Greenhill topped the boys.

Again, School of Tomorrow topped the 11-12 boys and girls while Aga Khan and Sotu topped the 13-14 girls and boys respectively.

Sotu, again, topped the 15 & Over boys while BSK topped the girls.

UGANDA AQUATICS INDEPENDENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

How They Finished

School of Tomorrow - 1,494

Aga Khan - 1,255

The North Green - 1,145

Green Hill Academy - 1,135

BSK Rafters - 1,052

Hill Preparatory School - 984.5

Shree Sahajanand School - 586

Vienna College - 557

Hillside P/S Naalya - 536.5

The Olive School - 375

Top performer per age group

10 & Under

G: Denorah Natabi (Aga Khan) - 71 points

B: Raan Batuk (Hill Preparatory) - 72

11-12 Years

G: Mushirah Nabatanzi (Educare Jr.) - 76

B: Kristian Bwisho (Shree Sahajanand) - 73

13-14 Years

G: Zara Mbanga (School of Tomorrow) - 70

B: Jonathan Kaweesa (School of Tomorrow) - 80

15 & Over

G: Peyton Suubi (School of Tomorrow) - 76