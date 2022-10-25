Schrinizi wants Sand Cranes to build on Maputo gains

After falling to the mightier Senegal and Egypt at the ongoing Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Uganda is poised to redeem itself against Malawi in the classification match in Maputo on Wednesday.

he Sand Cranes coach Angelo Schrinizi believes his team has left an indelible mark in Maputo, Mozambique and should walk with their heads high despite storming out at the group stage.

“Egypt was superior. We have only four players with a very high level, but they were not good on the day. The learning and lessons remain.

"I have worked for six weeks with this team and yet I give a positive assessment of our participation in this very well organized competition,” said the Swiss coach after Uganda lost 10-1 to Egypt and 6-2 to Egypt.

They had rallied from behind to beat Madagascar 6-3 which granted them an opportunity to play Malawi for the right to finish fifth.

Ironically, the globe-trodden gaffer was brought in particular to handle the Cosafa and Afcon tournaments and it remains to be seen whether Fufa will extend his stay after polishing the basics of the team. Nonetheless he remains optimistic of further fine tuning Sand Cranes from mere pretenders to contenders.

"Egypt and Senegal won because they had better experience. We have to go ahead and work with these guys and prepare for the next tournament, " Schrinizi added.

Altho the coach did not specify the four 'high level players in the team' , it was easy to point to the indefatigable contributions of skipper Baker Lukooya, forward Brian Nkuubi, defender Joshua Lubwama and the all round Isma Kawawulo.

Put succinctly, Lukooya and Nkuubi, gave the Sand Cranes an attacking facet and grabbed the two consolation goals against Egypt on Monday at the Vilankulo Beach in Maputo.

To get over the Malawian Flames, Nkuubi must replicate the four-goal form he unleashed against the Madagascans on Sunday as Lubwama and Kawawulo sort out the defence that has leaked 19 goals in three matches.

BEACH SOCCER AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS