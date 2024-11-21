Scrap Buyers aim to bounce back stronger

Scrap Buyers captain Humphrey Nsubuga says they are ready to bounce back from a disappointing 10-all draw with Greater Mukono at iTaano Arena last week in the Nile SpecialNationalPoolLeague.

The 2013 champions needed one goal with two frames to play to play last week but lost both as Greater Mukono held forte at their home.

Reflecting on last week's unexpected loss of points, Nsubuga will now ring changes in the starting line-up. Lawrence Ssengonge is expected to pave way for the skipper to add more experience in the team.

"It was a tough loss of points for us" Nsubuga said, acknowledging that they had entered the fixture as favourites.

"It wasn’t the result I was expecting, and that calls for a quick reaction. We had mental fatigue. We therefore have to bounce back very strongly."

Redemption

Nsubuga expressed his determination to return to winning ways against fellow title contenders Upper Volta at Pacify Hotel Wakaliga.

"We have to use home advantage and keep our chances of winning the title," he said.

Upper Volta who have had a roller-coaster season, will be rocked by the absence of key players Azali Lukomwa and Ceasar Chandiga, who are again away for friendly money challenges in Zambia.

Elsewhere, Kireka will host other title contenders Roxberry at New Victoria Club Kireka. This could be a tight game as Roxberry are also missing key players who travelled to Zambia.

The televised game will be between Corporate Shooters and Greater Mukono at Were Beri Arena in Kireka. All action kicks off at 5pm.

Nile Special National Pool League

Sunday fixtures

Scrap Buyers vs Upper Volta, Pacify

E-play vs Mbale, Amigos

Pot It vs Sinkers, Najjanankumbi

Nakawa vs Capital Night, Platinum Lounge

Adi's vs Tororo, Adi's Spot Kireka

Kireka vs Roxberry, New Victoria

Wakiso vs Club 408, Hash Tag