Sebatindira’s mother: table tennis pays my children’s tuition fees

Joseph Sebatindira started by watching his older siblings play table tennis at Nakasero Primary School during the covid-19 lockdown, but in no time, the shy smiling nine-year old is a three-time world champion in barely three months.



With about five siblings on the national team, table tennis is a necessity in Sebatindira’s family, no wonder their mother Bernitah Nakanwagi does not face the common parent’s sport-vs-academics dilemma.

“I expect a lot from table tennis, most importantly my children’s education. I pray that beyond medals and trophies they will get scholarships up to university,” Nakanwagi, a non-teaching staff at Nakasero Primary School, told Daily Monitor during Sebatindira’s heroic welcome from Qatar, where he won two World Table Tennis Youth Contender titles.

He won the WTT Under 13 Boys Singles title before defending the Under 11 Boys Singles title, which he first won in Cairo, Egypt in October 2023 to become Uganda's first table tennis world champion.

Already, six are studying on bursaries: Shanita Naamala, the oldest, finished O'Level last year at Mbogo Mixed SS likewise Shafick Batanda at Ubuntu High.

Philip Napookoli, is at Kibuli SSS; Sebatindira and Shakur Ssebuliba start Primary Four at Nakasero Primary; Sharif Nsereko starts Primary Seven at Nakasero while Josephine Namale, the youngest, has also started learning the game.

Sebatindira performed brilliantly to join Primary Four. “I'm happy that he is thriving in sport and academics. I also help him in that regard because both are important,” Nakanwagi said.

Like any other child, Sebatindira can overindulge in games with his age mates and forgets doing his holiday book work. “But we remind him and help him do it. And when he attempts to dodge training, we remind him ‘Joseph, table tennis is our school fees,’” big sister Naamala, told Daily Monitor.

Last year, Sebatindira played in Nairobi, Abidjan and Cairo, all during school time. Only the Doha trip last week came during holidays. Yet, very soon, he will be in camp ahead of the African Games in Accra, Ghana in March.

But whenever he returns from tournaments, he approaches his teachers to make up for what he missed.