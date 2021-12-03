Second time lucky for Nakalembe, Shah at Real Stars November Awards

Isaac Mukasa, the Chief Executive Officer of Real Stars Sports Agency – the organisers of the Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards, has disclosed plans of the agency broadening its wings as the sporting calendar year climaxes.

Having only started last year, the monthly award has become a hit among athletes who have continued to turn over impeccable displays in a bid to make the shortlist and forthwith the podium where glittering plaques and cash prizes are at stake.

Real Superstars advent

“We are planning to have a big event to close off the year this month,” said the multi-faceted Mukasa during the November Awards function held at 256 Restaurant in Lugogo-Kampala on Wednesday. “We want to reward consistency; the athletes that have won this monthly away this year more than once. We are going to name the awards – Real Superstars Awards.

“This time round we are also going to include the category of journalists to appreciate those that have religiously covered our events. This big-do should happen before the festive season. We are excited.”

Mukasa’s announcement got two athletes in the building; Cricket Cranes all-rounder Riazat Ali Shah and lady golfer Irene Nakalembe grinning as they were making the podium for the second time.

Big year

Shah, also one of the best in September after tallying more points at the Derby Trophy and Pearl of Africa T20 Series against Kenya and Nigeria, was once again adjudged the tournament’s Most Valuable Player as Uganda won the International Cricket Council (ICC) Africa T20 Finals in Kigali last month to make the grade for next year’s 16-nation Global Qualifier.

“This has been a big year for cricket in Uganda with our U-19 side qualifying to the World Cup in the West Indies and it has also been good to us - the senior side and me particularly. I thank God,” said Shah who beat fellow all-rounder Dinesh Nakrani and off-spinner Frank Nsubuga to the award, after finishing with 106 runs, 8 wickets and 4 fielding dismissals alongside two Man of Match awards.

“We are going to the Global Qualifier for the first time in eight years and that is huge for us. We have worked hard for this and I feel delighted to already be in contention for the Superstars Award. Inshallah, I will continue to do well for the team.”

Hoodoo ended

Nakalembe, who ended also eight-years of hurt to win her first Uganda Ladies Open Amateur Strokeplay Championship at its 71st edition, was grateful that her hard work was starting to yield fruit after she also won the October gong thanks for her exploits at the Tanzania Ladies Open at the Gymkhana Club Course in Dar-es-Salaam and Ikoyi Ladies Open in Nigeria.

“It is always a nice thing to reward athletes. I thank the sponsors and organisers,” said the Entebbe-bred Nakalembe, who was one of the five girls to make the podium out of seven nominated winners in November.

“I feel vindicated being here to collect this award. Such is what pushes us to continue practicing to do better so that we keep our national flag flying. I have been trying to win the Uganda Open for many years and I never gave up. If I win again in December, I will be grateful to God.”

The other female winners included; Para-Badminton’s Elizabeth Rukundo, Crested Cranes forward Fauziah Najjemba, netball’s She Cranes centre Ruth Meeme and woodball’s Florence Mukooya. World record maker Jacob Kiplimo was also adjudged as the best athlete of the month in absentia.

November Winners

Woodball – Florence Mukoya

Golf – Irene Nakalembe

Athletics – Jacob Kiplimo

Football – Fauziah Najjemba

Para Badminton – Elizabeth Rukundo

Cricket – Riazat Ali Shah