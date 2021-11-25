Seeding points at stake in Masaka pool event

New kid on the block Jonathan Savimbi can upset the odds among the men

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • In March, the association held the PAU Pool Grand Open at Pot It Bar Namasuba. Mansoor Bwanika beat Alfred Gumikiriza in the final while Rashida Mutesi was the women's winner.

The drama will not be in short supply going into the second event of Pool Association of Uganda (PAU).

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.