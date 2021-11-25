Seeding points at stake in Masaka pool event

The drama will not be in short supply going into the second event of Pool Association of Uganda (PAU).

In March, the association held the PAU Pool Grand Open at Pot It Bar Namasuba. Mansoor Bwanika beat Alfred Gumikiriza in the final while Rashida Mutesi was the women's winner.

With ranking points at stake, fireworks are expected in the "Who's The King and Queen of the Table" championship mid next month.

The tournament will be held on the weekend of December 17-19 at Green Woods, formerly Club Klein.

The pecking order may not have changed a lot as Ibrahim Sejjemba remains the most feared player and obvious top seed going by the money challenges, but top players such as Mansoor Bwanika, national team captain Alfred Gumikiriza, Geoffrey Settumba, Joseph Kasozi, Sula Matovu, Fahad Sewankambo and Habib Ssebuguzi, among the top players all remain a big threat.

But the lull has also helped rising stars such as Jonathan Ouma, commonly known as Savimbi, have popped up.

The outlook for the women's race is bleak as major contenders are expected from among the favourites; Rashida Mutesi, Sheila Ankah, Zaimatt Nabafu, Lukia Naiga, Ritah Nimusima, Justine Nampeebwa and Victoria Namuyanja as there has been little activity in terms of money challenges.

The trio of Ankah, Nimusiima and Naiga have battled neck-to-neck in unofficial events and their dominance may not come to an end soon.

Up to Shs5.75m is up for grabs in cash prizes. In partnership with pool enthusiast Adams Ollivander, the association will award the men’s winner Shs2m while the women’s winner Shs1m.

According to Robert Kayanja, an executive committee member, the December event is testing the preparedness of the pool to return next season.

Kayanja says that registration will close on December 15 before the draws.

“The biggest motivation is that we have seeding points up for grabs,” Kayanja said.

“Apart from the delicious cash prizes, the appetite for the tournament will be high among the players.”

Who's the King and Queen of the Table

Date: Fri 17 Dec - 19

Venue: Green Woods, Nyendo

Winners

Men: Trophy, gold medal and Shs2m