Segawa, Ofoyrwoth among July Real Stars

The Fortebet Real Star Sports Awards Agency celebrated the outstanding performances of Ugandan athletes in July at an event held at Lazio Restaurant, Kololo on August 6.

The highlight of the month was the impressive feats of Sula Segawa in boxing and Aaron Ofoyrwoth in rugby, along with recognition for Joseph Ssewali in football and Sarah Nazziwa in para-badminton.

Segawa, the American-based Ugandan boxer, made waves by defeating America’s Ruben Villa to win the WBC Silver belt. Segawa's victory was nothing short of spectacular, marking a significant milestone in his boxing career.

He surpassed his competitors, Innocent Amoko and Moses Kimera, who also had commendable performances in the Uganda Boxing Champions League. Segawa’s triumph elevated his status on the global stage, bringing pride to Uganda.

Superb shows

Ofoyrwoth's heroics in rugby were equally noteworthy. Leading Uganda to its fourth Rugby Africa Cup Men’s Sevens title in Mauritius, Ofoyrwoth was named the MVP of the tournament's second round.

He scored six tries and executed nine successful kicks, including a decisive try that secured a thrilling 20-17 victory over South Africa. He edged Norbert Okeny and Philip Wokorach to the accolade.

Ssewali emerged as the top performer for July. The Ssaza Ssingo forward scored three crucial goals and provided two assists in the Buganda Masaza Cup tournament, ensuring his team remained unbeaten.

Ssewali's outstanding performance placed him ahead of Robert Ssewanyana and Enoch Kabuuka. “I am very happy that I have received the first award in my life. It’s given me momentum to keep pushing hard and training harder,” Ssewali said.

Silver haul

Nazziwa’s prowess in para-badminton earned her the accolade for the second time. She secured a silver medal at the Uganda International Para-badminton event in Lugogo, narrowly missing gold to Brazil’s Carvalho Da Silva.

“Winning an award for the second time is very amazing and good. This time it has been tough because last year I won it with a gold medal,” she remarked.

The awards ceremony was sponsored by Fortebet and Jude Colour Solutions, highlighting their commitment to supporting and recognising sports talent in Uganda.

The Fortebet Real Stars Awards continue to celebrate and inspire Ugandan athletes, acknowledging their hard work and dedication. With talents like Segawa, Ofoyrwoth, Ssewali, and Nazziwa, Uganda’s sporting future looks bright and promising.

Fortebet Real Stars – July 2024

Football: Joseph Ssewali

Rugby: Aaron Ofoyrwoth

Boxing: Sula Segawa