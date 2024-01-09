Sekajugo: A medical doctor who lived for sports

Taking care of the health of sportspersons in Uganda was never part of the sub-sector until a group of medical doctors started to care.

If you sustained an injury 50 years ago, your chances of getting the right attention was by chance until Dr John Baptist Ntege took on the mantle.

Ntege raided the Makerere University Medical School to interest students to join sports medicine.

“I inducted him (Dr James Mary Sekajugo) along with Dr Timothy Mutesasira and Dr Peter Kimbowa in 1978 into the field of sports medicine,” Ntege said.

The decomposing body of Dr Sekajugo was found in his house in Bugolobi, a Kampala suburb, last week.

Reports indicate that he died in his bathtub on December 21.

He was 69 and lived alone, something that many who came to his requiem mass at Christ the King Church in Kampala were left to reflect upon.

“The three of us worked on the national teams for the Commonwealth Games, Olympics and All Africa Games once appointed. We have missed a great brain and a dedicated person,” Ntege added.

Sekajugo had joined medical school in 1973 from Namilyango College School. It’s here that his love for sports was first manifested.

His medical school cohort included politician Dr Crispus Kiyonga. After school, his first practice days were at the Uganda Cancer Institute.

The house where Sekajugo lived, along with Kiyonga on Katonga Road in Nakasero, was bombed in the 1979 war that overthrew President Idi Amin Dada.

Referred to as bright, tall, handsome, humorous and social, he played rugby, boxing and was part of the school and university brass bands.

To emphasize his multi-talented nature, his later life was defined by lawn tennis, golf and badminton.

How does Sekajugo take up sports medicine fully? After the rush induction by Ntege, the ultimate opportunity came in 1981.

Sekajugo travelled to the UK, joining Liverpool Sports and Exercise Medicine School.

Not only did he become a Liverpool fan, he picked up golf clubs and squash. On his return, the Ministry of Health gave him a job which he served for 40 years until retirement.

However, none of that measures up to his contribution to sports from the moment he opened the first sports clinic in 1982 at City Square and became the Uganda Cranes doctor.

From then on for the next 30+ years, Sekajugo was part of every sports contingent to all major international sports events.

Between 1985 and 2003, the lanky Sekajugo was chairman of Uganda Badminton Association and also served as president of the Badminton Confederation of Africa (1988 to 2000).

He would go on to become a Fifa sports medicine instructor in 2001 and also served on the Caf medical commission at the time of his death.

In 2005, upon the disbandment of the local football federation, Fufa, Sekajugo was appointed head of the normalisation committee which preceded the eight-year reign of Lawrence Mulindwa.