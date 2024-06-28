Sekanyo, born to coach

Sulaiman Sekanyo's emotions were a whirlwind at the Okla Futsal Arena. Just moments before being announced Coach of the Year for the betPawa Futsal Super League, he was still grappling with his team's 7-5 loss in the Super Cup final to Park FC.

The award came as a surprise, leaving Sekanyo overwhelmed.

"The applause from the crowd, even our opponents, was incredible," he admitted. "For a moment, I was speechless. Now, though, I see this as a huge reward for all my years in futsal coaching. It shows those who doubted me that the effort is worth it."

Sekanyo's journey hasn't been easy. Coming from a family that didn't prioritise sports, he's had to forge his own path

"This award proves a point to them. It gives meaning to everything I've done as a coach," Sekanyo said.

Falling short

Despite a banner year for the Futsal Super League, Kisenyi found themselves bridesmaids to Park. Sekanyo acknowledged the team's struggles despite boasting a talented squad.

"Our biggest challenge was a limited squad due to injuries," Sekanyo explained.

Key players like Ismail Warsame, Hussein "Kikomando" Dahir, Bakari Yusuf, and Marvin Ategeka (defender of the season) battled injuries. Even Malcom Mutumba only played in the Super Cup.

Adding to the woes, internal conflicts arose from locker room bonuses, causing a rift among players who didn't make the final matchday squad.

Sekanyo faced the additional pressure of managing "internal pressure from the community" that affected his players emotionally. At some time, the team had a mere seven players available for matches.

“I had to protect players from many distractions throughout the season,” he said.

Kisenyi missed out on the trophies this season, but Sekanyo is optimistic of a strong push for the title next season.

"We're getting closer to becoming champions. Winning takes time, and that's our focus next season. We've learned from our mistakes. We started the season with championship ambitions, and we came very close," he said.

Work in progress

Sekanyo has assembled a unique team at Kisenyi. The core of the squad comprises graduates from the highly competitive Somali League, while others hail from various community leagues or came knocking on the door of team director Omarios Ali. Seasoned players like Marvin Ategeka, who's been with the team since his school days at Kitende, add stability to the mix.

This melting pot of talent features refugees living in Kisenyi alongside students. Sekanyo goes beyond tactics, acting as a mentor and confidante for his players.

"Communication is key," Sekanyo emphasises. "We have discussions beyond the pitch. I work on developing each player individually, providing technical guidance in one-on-one sessions. Some players face financial challenges, and we address those concerns as well."

Sekanyo applauds the partnership between the Futsal Association of Uganda and betPawa, which facilitated grand awards this season.

"betPawa's sponsorship motivated clubs, with locker room bonuses fueling players to perform. It was a relief, as players could address personal needs," he said.

However, Sekanyo acknowledges a challenge.

"The rewards were only for the final nine players and the coach. This created confusion in some teams, as those who didn't make the cut felt left out."

Sekanyo's attacking tactics came at a cost for his team's defense. While his squad led the league in goals scored (112), they also conceded a staggering 55 goals, resulting in a goal difference of 57.

"We learned a valuable lesson about the importance of a strong defense. Conceding from counter-attacks was a major issue. We'll be focusing on shoring up the defense moving forward," he said.

Sekanyo isn't satisfied with moral victories. He has his sights set firmly on the Futsal Super League title next season.

"Winning the league championship is my goal. And with Allah's will, even a treble is achievable. It's possible, and we can make it happen," he said.

Sekanyo identifies the need for reinforcements of about four players with a winning mentality.

Sekanyo's coach of the year award was a well-deserved recognition of his consistency, especially considering the mid-season departure of Alex Segawa from Park FC (his main competition) and the withdrawal of Dorothy Namugenyi's Luzira team from the league.

Born to coach

Sekanyo's path to coaching wasn't straightforward. His footballing dreams were initially met with resistance from his family. In 2009, while trying to join the Proline Academy, they refused to support his dream, forcing him to quit. Discouraged, Sekanyo focused on his studies.

It wasn't until his senior six vacation in 2013 that a friend, Wahab Kato, rekindled his passion for football by buying him boots. However, Sekanyo eventually left due to licensing issues. These setbacks steered him towards coaching.

In 2019, Sekanyo obtained his coaching license and joined Kisenyi, initially as their media officer. He then transitioned to assistant coach under the late coach Abdallah. Following Abdallah's passing, Sekanyo stepped up to fill the head coach role.

"I was fortunate to begin my coaching journey under such a great coach," Sekanyo reflects. "He laid the groundwork for my success."

Sekanyo's ambitions extend beyond the club level. He aspires to coach the national team and even explore opportunities abroad.

With the growing popularity of futsal, Sekanyo emphasises the importance of grassroots development.

"Futsal pitches are popping up everywhere, and futsal boots are readily available," he said.

"We need to focus on young talent. Regular U14 tournaments would be a great way to nurture future stars."

In brief

Date of birth: February 12, 1992

Place: Nsambya

Profession: Barrister

Work: Lasu Coffee Shop at Qualicel Terminal in Kampala

Parents: Umar Kikonyogo and Veronica Zawedde