Seniors Open victory thrills Kaka Matama

Star. Matama (R) recieves his trophy from UCAA’s Olive Lumonya. PHOTO | EDDIE CHICCO

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • As CAA continued to celebrate its 30th anniversary, Matama, who began playing golf in the late ‘80s, won an air ticket to any destination within East Africa by Uganda Airlines.

Kaka Matama did not expect it. But counting on God, he beat a field of about 150 players to win the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Seniors Golf Open at the par-72 Kitante course.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.