Seniors Open victory thrills Kaka Matama

Kaka Matama did not expect it. But counting on God, he beat a field of about 150 players to win the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Seniors Golf Open at the par-72 Kitante course.

Playing off handicap 29, Matama returned the best score of 68 nett for his first big victory in the sport after a while.

“Four days ago, I played bad golf. But golf is a game of surprises,” Matama narrated after his victory.

“Before I went to the game, I prayed to the Lord to bless the day and He was with me. That was my strength,” Matama said.

He carded a few pars and there was one birdie, on par-5 Hole No.5, to smile about.

“There are places where I did well, there are places I faulted. I had good company and that makes a big difference,” Matama said.

As CAA continued to celebrate its 30th anniversary, Matama, who began playing golf in the late ‘80s, won an air ticket to any destination within East Africa by Uganda Airlines.

And that reminisced memories of his return air ticket win to London, UK, when he won another CAA-sponsored tournament at Entebbe at the turn of the century.

Meanwhile, Jovia Otim emerged as the ladies overall winner with a score of 71 nett but former Works minister Monica Ntege took the best gross ladies’ player accolade after carding 89.