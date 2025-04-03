Seroma topple BSK and Greenhill in Nabumali

It has been a long time coming but Seroma High School are finally at the top of secondary school swimming in the country.

The Mukono-based school led by Karen Mwangi amassed 1476.5 points to win the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) Secondary Schools Championship held in Nabumali High School, Mbale last Saturday.

Seroma beat multiple champions Greenhill Academy (1,392 points) and last year’s winners British School of Kampala (BSK) Rafters (1,296.5) to the top of the podium.

“We are so grateful and thankful to the athletes, the coaches I work with,” their coach Vivian Namyalo said in the aftermath of the one day event. The reward for the team was already in the pipeline as they will take part in the April 4-14 U-15 International School Sports Federation (ISF) Gymnasiade in Serbia.

“I believe the swimmers are going to prosper more. From here, they will go to the international level because of their hard work. Their commitment led us here. They wake up at 3.30am to train and it is not easy to balance books and swimming,” Namyalo added.

Her daughter and lead swimmer Mwangi said they “did not expect this. We are so proud of ourselves and want more of this.”

Finally. Seroma Christian High School swimmers celebrate their triumph. PHOTO/AMINAH BABIRYE

Nabumali progress

Meanwhile, the hosts are happy with the progress they have made since the sport was revived in the school in 2021 after almost 40 years. They finished 9th at last year’s edition held at Greenhill. Now they are 7th.

Vicky Esther Mukwhana, a senior five student at Nabumali, said; “we are progressing. Most of our competitors started swimming at lower ages unlike us who start in Senior One. I believe we need time but by 2030, we will be a leading school in the sport.”

Her head-teacher Margaret Nabude, agreed saying that “what excites us is the progress we make every year. Our advantage is that we have a pool here so we must train harder and better. Some of these Kampala pools do not have pools, they go out. Some of them even go to hotels so that should challenge us to do better.

“We need to keep maintaining our facility to grow. There are just three in this area of the country (including those at Bukedea Comprehensive College and Teso College Aloet). Our students contribute about Shs20,000 per term for maintenance.

Putting in a shift. Aga Khan's Sasha Vimbai in action.

“We are also confident that we can have good athletes here. Three of our girls have already been booked by Ndejje University. If they perform well, they will join the team.”

USF happy

USF general secretary Max Kanyerezi commended the numbers that have “increased even within Nabumali”.

When Nabumali hosted the competition for the first time in 2022, just five schools took part including Greenhill who won and Seroma, which finished second.