Serunjogi’s star shines among Real Stars

When John Serunjogi was despairing to fight against Uganda’s top boxers, Shadir Musa and Meddie Kabona, it ended in frustrations. The fights never happened. Now that he’s an African champion, he doesn’t want it to happen anymore. Such is life!

On Tuesday, Serunjogi was recognised as the best boxer of the month of December at the monthly Forte Bet Real Stars awards at Lazio Restaurant in Lugogo with a cash prize of Shs500,000 and a beautiful plaque.

While accepting the award, the cheerful Serunjogi who has been loathed for lack of an amateur record, said he now wants 'big' fights.

Serunjogi, who is under Nara Promotions, became the first Ugandan fighter to win the WBA Africa Super middleweight title in the 76kg category. He beat Guinea's Germany-based fighter Ibo Maier, commonly known as Ibrahima Diallo on December 16, 2023 in Conakry. Maier, 27, came into the fight unbeaten with a clean record of eight knockouts in 12 fights.

"I would like to send a message to all boxers to come and learn about WBA especially those that missed a chance to fight me like Kabona and Shadir. I have now upgraded," Serunjogi said.

Stellar Musamali

Serunjogi, who is billed as the next big thing in Uganda, was among the other four winners on a chilly morning with Victoria Pearls all-rounder Rita Musamali winning the cricket award. Former Kobs star Jude Jjuuko was rugby's best while Abraham Tusuubira was awarded in absentia as the best in football.

Musamali, who said it was fulfilling to be awarded the best cricket player was enthused with the award saying she was motivated to work even harder to take the team to the T20 World Cup.

She put up a man-of-the-match performance against Tanzania as the Victoria Pearls beat Tanzania by 10 runs to qualify for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers in Entebbe.

Musamali was a 35 not out as the Pearls endured a terrible start, with their top order of Kevin Awino, Proscovia Alako and Janet Mbabazi getting dismissed inside powerplay.

"At first it was a pressure game because we lost early wickets and we didn't have enough runs. By the time I went in to bat I was under pressure. My teammate Stephani Nampiina told me to calm down and do it. The rest, as they say, is history," Musamali said.

The only absence at the podium was either Mansoor Bwanika or Rukia Nayiga, who won the End of Year Pool tournament in Matugga during the period.

The awards are sponsored by Forte Bet and branding giants Jude Colour Solutions.

In brief

John Serunjogi

Age: 30

Division: Super middle

Stance: Orthodox

Bouts: 13, 2 losses

Pro debut: November 1, 2013

Forte Bet Real Stars

December recipients

Football: Abraham Tusubira

Cricket: Rita Musamali

Rugby: Jude Jjuuko