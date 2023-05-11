Sharp shooter Namulumba is the real star

It is double joy for Prisons shooter Christine Namulumba, who added the ForteBet Real Stars award to the Netball Super League title.

The towering shooter was on Tuesday announced winner of the monthly award that recognises excellent performances during a breakfast meeting at Lazio Restaurant in Kololo.

This was Namulumba's second time at the awards breakfast in a space of five months.

Her eye-catching performances eclipsed what Shadia Nassanga (KCCA) and NIC’s Margaret Bagala achieved in a spectacular month.

The all-rounder scored 181 goals in the last four games against UCU, Busia Greater Lions, KCCA and NIC as Prisons won the title on the final day.

"It means a lot to me, it has really makes me happy. Last time I made a promise that I am going to come back here and I made it, this is my second time yet many have never reached here.” Namulumba said in an emotional acceptance speech.

She said that teamwork was the key for the team of champions.

More wins

At the breakfast event where six events were recognised, upcoming striker Charles Bbaale was the winner in football beating NEC’s Tony Kiberu and Kawempe Muslim striker Shakirah Nyinagahirwa to a glittering accolade and cash prize.

The SC Villa striker has been in a sensational form for SC Villa’s title with five goals in as many games helping the Jogoos to nine points out of the possible 15.

Sydney Gongodyo was the ruby winner after eye-catching performances that even earned him a rare man-of-the-man accolade against Heathens.

The Pirates eight man has 20 points for his side and is standing fifth overall in the Rugby League with 10 tries.

The Victoria Pearls captain Consy Aweko, who finished the 2023 Victoria Series at Lugogo as the best bowler with seven full wickets, was cricket’s best.

During the Capricorn Eagles in Namibia, Aweko won a woman-of-the-match accolade against Hong Kong after three wickets. The captain left Namibia with a total of six wickets as Uganda beat hosts Namibia by 3 runs to lift the tournament.

Juma Abiti, who was Uganda’s best player at the All-Africa Junior Golf Championship, was golf’s pick.

Abiti finished seventh overall in the boys’ category helping Uganda to qualify for the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup.

Sarah Ageno stood out in basketball.

ForteBet Real Stars Awards

April winners

Football: Charles Bbaale

Rugby: Sydney Gongodyo

Cricket: Consy Aweko

Netball: Christine Namulumba

Golf: Juma Abiti