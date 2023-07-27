She Cranes apply final shine in friendlies

The Uganda national netball team the She Cranes will take to court for their first group D fixture at the Netball World Cup tomorrow at the International Convention Centre in South Africa.

The team that travelled on Saturday last week registered a 54-47 win in a trial game against Barbados’ Bajan Gems before a 54-33 victory with Scotland yesterday.

It looks like coach Fred Mugerwa’s intention of making the players acclimatize to the Cape Town environment as well as correcting their mistakes has been achieved.

Before the She Cranes left for Cape Town, coach Mugerwa told Daily Monitor that through friendlies that have been officiated by World Cup umpires, he would assess his players including professional Mary Nuba who only joined the team in South Africa.

The veteran coach says a lot of mistakes have been corrected, the team’s coordination has been boosted and players have also got used to the World Cup sprung floor that is very different from the ones they used to train on in Uganda.

Apart from the friendlies, the team has had training sessions in Cape Town and also received a few pointers from World Cup umpires.

“We have done our part as coaches, the players have been given some pointers after the friendlies, and the coordination is superb. We expect the best,” Mugerwa said.

Playing format

Sixteen teams are competing at the Netball World Cup that will be played in three stages.

Four teams in group A, B, C and D will play each other in a round robin format.

The top three teams from Pools A and B move forward to form Pool F, while the top three teams in Pools C and D will regroup to pool G.

The top three teams from Pool A play the three Pool B teams and the three teams from Pool C play the three teams from Pool D

The bottom team from each pool is effectively eliminated from the main competition, but moved into Group E to contest 13th to 16th place.

Once all the matches have been played, the top two teams in Pool F and Pool G qualify for the semi-finals.

The remaining teams can no longer win the World Cup, but play final classification matches.

In the semi-finals, the winner of Pool F plays the runner-up in Pool G with the winner of Pool G playing the runner-up in Pool F.

Matches for medals follow, where the two teams who won their semi-final ties lock horns for gold and silver, and the losers battle for bronze.

Teams that finish third or fourth in Group F or G compete for fifth to eighth place.

This is followed by a final classification match where the winners and losers take to the field.

The format also applies to those vying for the ninth to 12th slots.

Uganda's Group D fixtures

Friday

Uganda vs. Singapore

Saturday

Uganda vs. New Zealand

Sunday