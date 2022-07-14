She Cranes call for girl child support

Little in terms of preparation would have been possible for the national netball team – She Cranes – ahead of the Commonwealth Games starting later this month had it not been for sponsors with government dragging its feet.

The Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) has had to depend on Plascon Uganda and Govt for backing to conclude their non-residential practice before moving into residential training yesterday.

On their visit to the Plascon plant in Namanve last week, She Cranes used the opportunity to appeal to the private sector to support the girl child.

The paint manufacturers gave She Cranes Shs70m. Of this, the federation received Shs50m in cash while the remainder is being invested in marketing and branding to improve the sport’s appeal and reach.

“We thank Plascon for the support they rendered to us towards our preparations for the Commonwealth Games and the regional tours we have had,” stand-in captain Joan Nampugu said.

“We toured the factory and also took part in assembling the paint which was a great moment for the girls.

“I request that other companies join and support the girl child,” she added.

Beyond the Games in Birmingham from July 28 to August, a good finish will ensure the She Cranes’ place at the 2023 Netball World Cup.

The paint company is among the two current partners of the She Cranes and they promised to continue their relationship with She Cranes, even when their mini-sponsorship ends after the commonwealth games in August.

The Kansai Plascon Managing Director, Santosh Gumte, revealed that they are committed to supporting sports in the country.

“The sponsorship was basically for Commonwealth Games, but they also have other engagements. We have started this commitment with our netball team and we intend to continue this further,” said Gumte.

Plascon are currently backing the national cricket team – Cricket Cranes, Uganda Cup, football clubs – Vipers and Arua Hill, and rugby side – Entebbe Mongers.



