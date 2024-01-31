She Cranes demand home, more exposure after Nations Cup

Putting up a failed but spirited fight against the world’s top three ranked nations at the Nations Cup drew Uganda’s national netball team the She Cranes back to their long-time unanswered woes of lacking a standard home court.

Returning from England on Tuesday, the She Cranes were welcomed at Nob View Hotel in Ntinda by the government.

Through captain Irene Eyaru, the team linked their exceptional but still lacking performance to absence of a home ground.

“We request if there is a way of still focusing on the issue of getting a home in Uganda just for netball. This home should be complete with a gym that will help players build their bodies,” said Eyaru, who also made the audience laugh when she cited that players should not be lifting electricity poles for fitness in this time and era.

Likewise head coach Fred Mugerwa re–echoed the captain’s plea.

“First of all we train from outside courts with a lot of wind and sunshine. So the programming of our training is sometimes altered because of harsh weather,” he said.

“We should have an indoor training area where we can train properly so that things do not get difficult when we go for competitions,” he added.

Mugerwa also wants the She Cranes to take part in more competitions of the kind just like their competitors, as well as Uganda grooming more players at different age categories for the future.

“I am worried that now the team will take another long time without taking part in outstanding competitions yet our opponents are always busy. This also affects our performance internationally,” he added.

Meanwhile National Council of Sports assistant general secretary David Katende, on behalf of the chairman Ambrose Tashobya, assured the She Cranes that they will train comfortably after the state of the art indoor facility in Lugogo is set up.

“This has already been taken on and the redevelopment of the Lugogo sports complex will start soon. There are going to be two world state of the art facilities where a gym, swimming pool and other facilities will be included,” Katende promised.

The team played a total of seven fixtures during their two weeks stay in England.