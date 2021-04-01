She Cranes duo win individual accolades in Netball Test Series

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

The International Tri-Nations Netball Test series ended yesterday in Cape Town, South Africa with Uganda’s duo of Irene Eyaru and Joan Nampungu winning the best defender and shooter accolades.

Nampungu and Eyaru have put up an excellent show throughout the tournament that started last Thursday. The duo played in all the games with the latter finishing with an 85% shooting percentage.

Yesterday’s 44-32 loss against the South African Spar Proteas is what closed out the series.

Though the She Cranes had earlier lost two series against South Africa, the team was determined to make amends and made early inroads.

The She Cranes started on a high note cruising past South Africa after a 3-all draw into the third minute of the game. The She Cranes maintained this lead till the end of the quarter that ended in 10-7.

Thanks to defenders Shaffie Nalwanja and Nampungu who did it again to keep the Spar Proteas at bay.

South Africa had the first shot into the second quarter before Uganda could respond with five more shots.

The Spar Proteas tried to close the gap but still they trailed behind Uganda by 19-17 at half time with the She Cranes extending that lead to the start of the second.

Inthe second half, the Spar Proteas came even stronger to close in on Uganda and later lengthened the goal difference till the final whistle exposing the She Cranes wanting endurance.

Coach Rashid Mubiru replaced Florence Adunia in goal attack with Privas Kayen but this did little to improve on the team’s performance.

South Africa lengthened the goal margin thanks to their excellent wing attacker Mbongiwe Msomi as well as shooters Sian Moore and Renske Stoltz.

The She Cranes beat Namibia’s Desert Jewels 3-0 and lost 3-0 to South Africa.

The team will return tomorrow. The ranking tournament was important to garner points for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England.

They will now play in the upcoming Pent Series and Africa Cup of Nations in Namibia.



TRI-NATIONS SERIES

Champions: South Africa

Runners up: Uganda

Best shooter: Irene Eyaru

Best Defender: Joan Nampungu

Best attacker: Mbongiwe Msomi

rnalujja@ug.nationmedia.com