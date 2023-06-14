She Cranes expect huge boost from Nuba

She Cranes head coach Fred Mugerwa expects this season’s best shooter’s accolade winner in the English Vitality Netball league Mary Nuba to join the She Cranes team in training anytime next month.

The She Cranes will not be with two of their professional shooters in former captain Peace Proscovia who plies her trade with Surrey Storms in England as well as Stella Oyella of the Scottish Sirens due to injuries, but they expect a huge boost from the expertise and form of Nuba.

The on-form shooting ace managed a whopping 908 goals leading the shooter’s chart in the English league only to be followed by Thunder’s Lenize Potgietor who shot 850 throughout the season.

In their final fixture against London Pulse, Nuba scored 41 goals leading her side to a 58-47 victory that ushered them to the league title.

Coach Mugerwa is confident that with this form, Nuba will be a huge boost to the She Cranes team that started preparations for the Netball World Cup due to start on July 28 to August 6 in Cape Town, South Africa.

“We are so proud of her performance and we congratulate her upon winning the league trophy with her team. We expect Nuba to join the team next month since she has to wait on her son who is still in school,” Mugerwa said.

“We have sent our training programme to her and she has been active hence her late reporting to the team will not have so much bad effect on us,” Mugerwa added.

Meanwhile in a bid to bolster the team’s defence and strength, the She Cranes have started friendlies with male netball teams.

In their first friendly match against the men’s team, the She Cranes lost 64-51.

Mugerwa, whose intention was to better the team’s defenders since the first day of training, says there has been some improvement based on the team’s performance against the male players.

“At least I am content with the way they played, putting in mind that they are playing against men, who are more physical,” he said.