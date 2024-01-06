She Cranes flagged off for Test Series, Nations Cup

The Uganda National Netball team the She Cranes has today been flagged off by the State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang ahead of the Netball Test Series and Nations Cup starting next week in England.

Ogwang who urged the players to seize another chance at a professional career after the Netball World Cup also believes the team can use this chance to better their world rankings in netball.

“I trust that you will be able to improve your international rankings through the Test Series.



"The moment of truth has come. As a sports person, you always aim to be selected to play professionally. You either seize it or you come back and be sure to be replaced by youngsters who are being nurtured,” he said.

The She Cranes will take to court on Wednesday next week for their opening game against Wales before other tests against the same opponents on Friday and Saturday the same week.