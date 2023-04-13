She Cranes focus on defence for World Cup

She Cranes head coach Fred Mugerwa has summoned 27 players that will start preparations for the Netball World Cup due July 28 to August 6 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The team starts training at Kamwokya TLC court on Monday next week.

Mugerwa is determined to improve the prowess of his defenders who’s skills have proved wanting in the previous competitions.

Among the defenders summoned by the coach include the duo of Faridah Kadondi and Shakirah Nassaka from Makindye Weyonje, Hanisha Muhameed, Christine Nakitto and Shaffie Nalwanja of KCCA, Viola Asingo, Stella Nanfuka and Tausi Mumena from Uganda Prisons as well as Privas Kayeny of NIC.

From these, only Nanfuka and Nalwanja have experience of Netball World Cup in 2015 and 2019 respectively and have served the national team the longest.

Meanwhile the rest are inexperienced with only a few caps to their names.

With former assistant captain Joan Nampungu and youngster Sandrah Nambirige who have been a force to reckon with in the previous She Cranes competitions out of the team, Mugerwa is determined to shape and groom the available defenders to see that Uganda guards against their opponents.

Mugerwa said he does not know about Nampungu's whereabouts hence her assistant captaincy role from the previous competitions has been bestowed on shooter Irene Eyaru who has also served as assistant captain on some occasions.

It is said that the industrious defender left the country after last year’s Fast5 championships in New Zealand and is not in communication with the team.

Previously, it has been observed that the She Cranes have always been on the offensive. They shoot goals but fail to prevent their opponents from retaliating which has been arising from the poor defense of the team.

“Our shooting has always been on point but we have always conceded more goals hence we want to train our defense so that our opponents fail to bridge the gap when we are ahead of them,” said coach Mugerwa.

Mugerwa believes through constant focus and trial games with men's sides, he will build a strong defensive team that will help him defeat opponents in the World Cup.

According to schedule, Uganda’s She Cranes will open their campaign against Singapore on Friday, July 28 and then face New Zealand on Saturday, July 29 before taking on Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, July 30.

Uganda has participated in three Netball World Cups in 1979, 2005 and 2009 held in Trinidad and Tobago, Australia and England respectively.

She Cranes provisional sqaud

Shooters

Christine Namulumba – Prisons

Asiinah Kabendera – Makindye Weyonje

Godliv Aguti – UPDF

Shadiah Nassanga – KCCA

Irene Eyaru – KCCA

Harriet Amoding – Makindye Weyonje

Zam Seera – NIC

Mid court

Maggie Baagala – NIC

Sarah Nakiyonga – NIC

Norah Lunkuse – KCCA

Joyce Nakibuule – Prisons

Annet Najjuka – KCCA

Lilian Achola – Makindye Weyonje

Vicky Nantumbwe – NIC

Malisera Akello – Prisons

Penlope Amita - NIC

Defenders

Faridah Kadondi – Makindye Weyonje

Hanisha Muhameed – KCCA

Shakirah Nassaka – Makindye Weyonje

Christine Nakitto – KCCA

Stella Nanfuka – Prisons

Kayeny Privas – NIC

Viola Asingo – Prisons

Bashira Nassazi – UCU

Flavia Nalule – Police

Shaffie Nalwanja - KCCA